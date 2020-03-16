Posted on 16 March 2020 by Sharon Wisch-Ray

A graphic of new restrictions announced by Mayor Eric Johnson Monday.



With five new presumptive cases of coronavirus identified Monday — bringing the total in Dallas County to 19, Mayor Eric Johnson announced at a news conference Monday new restrictions in the City of Dallas. One of the cases is the second that is unrelated to travel, indicating it is a function of community spread.

The amended regulations include:

• Restrict community gatherings to no more than 50 people

• A prohibition on dine-in services for restaurants

• The closure of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities

The Dallas City Council will revisit the issue when it meets at 9 a.m., Wednesday morning.

The Aaron Family Jewish Community Center, which has extensive workout-facilities and a pool closed its facility on Friday.

The closure of restaurants affects Dallas-area Kosher establishments, Aderet, Benny’s Bagels, Fino! Italian Kitchen, Kosher Palate (the Restaurant side), The Market, Midtown Pizza Meat Point, Milk and Honey and Monster Yogurt, which will have to move to take-out only or delivery options.

In Judaism, we learn about the sanctity of life, and now, the City of Dallas is making tough decisions that put this important value in action,” said Dallas City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn, who represents District 12, which has a large Jewish population.

“It’s hard to limit so many activities when you know how it will affect people’s income and day to day life, but we’re doing it to actually save their life. Today you may not know anyone sickened by COVID-19, but soon, everyone in Dallas will know someone who has been touched by this terrible virus,” she told the TJP

Mendelsohn added that it’s going to take a concerted community effort to get through this coronavirus crisis.

“The world as we know it has already changed. If we use our time at home wisely, perhaps it can change us for the better. We will get through this, and we’ll do it together.”