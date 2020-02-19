Posted on 19 February 2020 by admin

Photo: Submitted by Ellen Pincus

Thirty members of Beth Shalom’s Sylvia Grary Chaverim visited the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum Jan. 26.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, members of Congregation Beth Shalom participated in a very meaningful Sylvia Gray Chaverim event. The group, named for the congregant who started it many years ago, provides meaningful activities for congregants ages 55 and older. The morning began with a New York style breakfast, complete with bagels overnighted from New York’s H&H Bagels. Then 30 folks took a field trip to the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

The group enjoyed the new museum’s state of the art technology, a wonderful temporary exhibit, and the “Dimensions in Testimony” theater, where they interviewed very real-looking holographic Holocaust survivor Max Glauben. One Beth Shalom congregant, Stephen Cabrero, worked with the museum and is the voice of material presented in Spanish. Another, Holocaust survivor Max Spindler, is featured in an audio-visual presentation. It was a meaningful experience and a great one to share with wonderful friends.