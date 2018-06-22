Breaking ground at The Legacy Midtown Park

Posted on 22 June 2018 by admin

The Legacy Senior Communities, a not-for-profit charitable organization, officially broke ground on The Legacy Midtown Park rental continuing care retirement community in Dallas. The organization celebrated the milestone with board members, donors and invited guests.

“We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for The Legacy Senior Communities. The Legacy Midtown Park will be a state-of-the-art retirement community with independent living and all other levels of care on one campus,” said Marc R. Stanley, chairman of the board of trustees for The Legacy Senior Communities. “North Texas families have been asking us for years to create a rental continuing care retirement community in Dallas, and we are thrilled to respond with this amazing community.”

Once completed, the total project cost of The Legacy Midtown Park will be $175 million, and it will create approximately 350 jobs. The community will have 184 independent living apartments, and the highest quality of care in 50 assisted living apartments, 36 memory care residences, and 54 suites for short-term rehabilitation or long-term care. In an urban, contemporary setting with multiple dining options, a fully equipped fitness, aerobics and aquatic center and cutting-edge amenities, The Legacy Midtown Park will provide the lifestyle desired by seniors today and for years to come. The Legacy at Home, the organization’s not-for-profit home health care agency, will also provide home health care and personal care for residents if needed.

In addition to Stanley, the ceremony included remarks from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins; Carol Aaron, co-chair of the capital campaign committee and chair of the board of directors of The Legacy Midtown Park; Michael Ellentuck, director of project development for The Legacy Midtown Park; Mark Kreditor, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas board chair; Dallas City Council Member Jennifer Staubach Gates; and Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. Rabbi Adam Roffman of Congregation Shearith Israel led the concluding prayer.

“A community is judged by the way it cares for its elders, and it is our responsibility to build a campus that provides a wonderful lifestyle, offers the highest quality of care and meets the needs of the community,” said Carol Aaron. “I am thrilled to reach this historic moment in our organization’s history, and I want to personally thank all of our donors who stepped up to make this community a reality.”

Located on 10 acres in the Midtown Park development between Meadow Road and Royal Lane just off North Central Expressway in Dallas, The Legacy Midtown Park will be the only Jewish-sponsored rental retirement community in Dallas. However, the development will offer security and peace of mind for people of all faiths who will call the community home.

“We are a mission-based organization, and we have a proud history of caring for seniors and their families in Dallas,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. “The Legacy Midtown Park will allow us to continue our dedication to seniors through innovative programming, superior care and exceptional lifestyle options. It is an honor to build this unique community, and we look forward to furthering our commitment to serving Dallas seniors and their families.”

There will be supervised kosher kitchens, and kosher food options will be available.

Project partners include Dallas-based D2 Architecture; Andres Construction Services, StudioSIX5, interior design firm; Talley Associates, landscape architecture; The Belaire Group, development consultant; SunTrust Bank, lead arranger; and Frost Bank.