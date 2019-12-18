Posted on 18 December 2019 by admin

DALLAS — The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas will host its fifth annual communitywide event featuring celebrated comedian and actor Dana Carvey, ONE Night with Dana Carvey. The event, generously presented by BB&T and underwritten by The Leo and Rhea Fay Fruhman Foundation/Beverly and Joe Goldman and Dalfen Industrial, is chaired by Sherry and Ken Goldberg, Fay and Brian Lidji, and Marissa and Rob Solls. ONE Night with Dana Carvey will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, starting at 7:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium on the Southern Methodist University (SMU) campus.

ONE Night with Dana Carvey will bring together the Dallas Jewish community as it celebrates the event’s theme, “ONE Night, One Event, One Community.” ONE Night is the Federation’s largest annual fundraising and outreach event of the year, supporting the Jewish community in Dallas, in Israel and in more than 70 countries around the world. Last year’s ONE Night with Martin Short was a huge success, with more than 1,000 in attendance raising over $1 million.

There is no charge to attend the event but a minimum gift of $180 per person to the Federation’s Annual Campaign is suggested. More information can be found at jewishdallas.org/onenight.

“I am so excited about co-chairing ONE Night this year,” said Sherry Goldberg, ONE Night event co-chair. “Without the Federation’s mission, we wouldn’t have the resources to enhance our local community as well as Jewish communities in Israel and around the world. I couldn’t be more proud to be involved in supporting this worthwhile event.”

Brian Lidji, ONE Night event co-chair, commented, “Having Dana Carvey entertain the Dallas Jewish community while we all have the opportunity to support the important work of the Jewish Federation, is really special; I’m looking forward to a great evening.”

A.J. Rosmarin, Federation board chair, said, “It’s always an exciting evening when we can come together as a Jewish community to see and hear the impact our Federation has in the Dallas area, Israel and around the world. This is the power of the collective. Every donor who joins us for ONE Night can be guaranteed a night of laughter and will know they are making a difference.”

The evening’s highlight will be comedian and actor Dana Carvey. Carvey currently serves as the “expert-in-residence” in USA Network’s new comedic half-hour series “First Impressions.” The show pits America’s best amateur impressionists against each other in a weekly battle of celebrity impressions with Carvey mentoring each contestant. An Emmy-award winning comedian, Carvey is best known for his “Saturday Night Live” characters such as the Church Lady; Hans, of the Hans and Franz body building duo; Garth, Wayne Campbell’s (Mike Myers) “Excellent Co-Host” on popular sketch “Wayne’s World,” and Weekend Update’s Grumpy Old Man. Dana has received praise for his comedic impersonations of political figures as ex-President George Bush, H. Ross Perot, Jerry Brown, David Duke and Bob Dole. He also does impersonations of George Burns, Johnny Carson, Jimmy Stewart, John McLaughlin, Mickey Rooney, Casey Casem, and Regis Philbin.

Carvey can also be seen in Alan Parker’s “The Road to” for Columbia Pictures, Richard and Lili Zanuck’s “Clean Slate” for MGM, and Twentieth Century Fox’s “Trapped in Paradise.” His early film work includes his debut in “This is Spinal Tap,” “Racing with the Moon,” “One of the Group” where he portrayed Mickey Rooney’s grandson, “Blue Thunder” with James Farentino, “Tough Guys” with Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas, and the comedy “Opportunity Knocks.” In 2004, he starred in “The Master of Disguise,” a comedy fantasy for the whole family which features Carvey in 36 different identities and speaking 14 different languages as the hapless and heroic Pistachio Disguisey.

Carvey won an Emmy Award in 1993 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. He has received a total of six Emmy nominations, one of which was for a guest appearance on “Larry Sanders Show.” He was also honored with The American Comedy Award as Television’s Funniest Supporting Male in 1990 and 1991.

To get tickets to ONE Night, visit www.jewishdallas.org/onenight. Tickets are non-transferable and online registration is required.