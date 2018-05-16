‘CHAI Life’ scores with event at The Star

Posted on 16 May 2018 by admin

By Deb Silverthorn

Community Homes for Adults, Inc. (CHAI) is bound to score big with its CHAI Life at The Star event at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at the Cowboys’ Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

“To know CHAI is to love what all who are connected stand for and accomplish, making all our community members feel like full and contributing members of our society by giving their residents and clients every chance to reach their full potential to live the ‘CHAI life,’ said Kevin Cooper, event team captain with Julie Goodman.

“It’s the donors bridging the gap between government sources and what residents’ families are able to contribute toward CHAI’s premier services.”

Cooper’s sister, Lisa, has been a CHAI resident for almost 20 years, and he said the residents and staff are Lisa’s lifelong best friends. They have helped her find work, coached her and helped her live as independently as possible.

CHAI was formed to provide programs and services enabling adults with intellectual disabilities to live as independently as possible, enriching their lives with opportunities to meaningfully participate in the community.

“My Peeps was one of the greatest mentors in my life and was always so proud of CHAI,” said Goodman. Her passion for the organization follows that of her grandfather, Milton P. Levy Jr. of blessed memory, who, with Carmen Miller Michael, founded CHAI in 1983. Levy later served as board president and, with his wife, Marjorie, donated the Levy House. “It’s meaningful to me, to my parents, siblings and many family members to be part of something with such connection.”

Goodman, who volunteers and supports CHAI at many community programs, makes it a monthly priority to bake cookies with residents, also giving them manicures. “The CHAI Life at The Star is going to be something Peeps would have loved, and I’m excited for what I know will be a great event.”

The Kickoff Ceremony, featuring CHAI’s Starting Lineup and special guest Cantor Don Croll, will be emceed by Cowboys radio announcer Brad Sham. Cowboys executive chef Rachid El Yamani will prepare a dairy menu of stadium fare, with beer and wine served, and live music will be performed by Bob Rosen and Jim Rosenthal as R&R and Rusty Cooper, Joel Futterman, and Rob Shrell of the Mazik Bros.

Tours of the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters (additional $25/person) will begin at 5 p.m. (check-in at 4:45 p.m.) and 8:45 p.m.

“We’ll have giant Jenga and Connect 4, a Text-to-Give Football Challenge Game, Operation Kindness Puppy Bowl and adoptions, a punt-pass-kick competition and many prizes,” said Director of Development Patsy Goodman. “We’ve had incredible support for what we know will be a great party with awesome spirit. CHAI enriches lives — it changes lives — and this night to continue that greatness is one people will talk about long after.”

Goodman and Cooper are joined in leading the event’s planning by Katherine Albert and Beverly Goldman, CHAI’s CEO Lisa Brodsky, Patsy Goodman and Board President David Romick, with home field advantage given to committee members: Melissa Ackerman, Laurie Barenblat, Elise Donosky, Dena Frankfurt, Elizabeth Gomez, Marcy Helfand, Greta Herskowitz, Ashley Lindsay, Staci Mankoff, Dave Millheiser, Terri Rohan, Betsy Rosen, Beverly Rossel, Laura Schindler, Ricki Shapiro, Ruthie Shor, Lonna Rae Silverman, Marian Spitzberg, Jenya Teplitskaya, Sophie Zuckerman and a host committee of nearly 90.

“Our residents are happy people and CHAI enhances the meaning of their lives as well as everyone who becomes a part of this ‘family,’” said Beverly Goldman, who has been associated with CHAI for nearly 10 years. She and her husband, Joe, lead the Leo and Rhea Fay Fruhman Foundation that donated the funds to purchase the Toub House, in memory of Rhea Fay’s sister and Beverly’s mother, Lois Toub.

The Toub House joins Bauer (donated by Katherine and Herbert Bauer), Levy, Miller 1 and Miller 2 (donated by the Henry S. Miller family), Todd (donated by the Nanny Hogan Boyd Trust and Dorothy Todd), and Yale houses in providing security, safety and support for CHAI’s 27 residents.

“CHAI has our support across the board and we’re thrilled about the CHAI Life at The Star event. This will be a night like no other and I hope the community will come out to support this incredible organization and all who benefit from it,” said Goldman, CHAI’s board development chair. “It’s an evening of fun and joy that will help so many — how better to spend a night out?”

For more information or to RSVP, visit chaidallas.org, call 214-373-8600 or email

pgoodman@chaidallas.org. Sponsorships are available beginning at $1,080, and individual ticket sales are $180.