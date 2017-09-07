Posted on 07 September 2017 by admin

By Deb Silverthorn

Special to the TJP

Chabad of Dallas’ third “Let’s Bake a Difference” on Sept. 14 will bring together flour, friends and family to create memories and challahs for the new year.

The evening of inspiration, prayer and unity begins at 7 p.m. at FIG (Fashion Institute Gallery), 1807 Ross Ave. in Dallas. Nearly 1,000 girls (ages 10 and older) and women from throughout the community will mix, knead, braid and pray together.

“Challah is something the women of our communities have made together for the generations of our Jewish existence — it is part of the identity of the Jewish woman,” said Baila Dubrawsky, rebbetzin of Chabad of Dallas, who is co-chairing the event with Aida Drizin, Diana Frid, Mooke Hecht, Katy Rosenstock and Carolyn Wilkov. “Preparing challah is only positive; it’s fun, it’s delicious and it’s a connection that unites us where we are.”

The evening will include refreshments, challah prep and surprise entertainment. Tables will be spread throughout FIG with individuals, friends, and families coming together to prepare the loaves of tradition.

“The bracha is ours to share together and the sense of connection to each other, and to Hashem, is unbelievable — something I just can’t describe,” said Co-chair Carolyn Wilkov. “There will be many voices at one point in the evening, coming together to pray for the health and well-being of each other and of others, and that is a magical moment.”

The planned shopping list, to provide for two round loaves per guest, includes much more than the 1030 pounds of flour, 840 eggs, 20 pounds of yeast, 50 quarts of oil, 130 pounds of sugar, and 15 pounds of salt which were used in 2015. Included in the $36/person admission, along with the ingredients are a mixing bowl, spoon, apron, apple, jar of honey and a recipe for all to take home. Baking “coaches” will be roving the tables to help less-experienced participants.

“We’ve had a tremendous atmosphere and incredible success each year and we’re more excited this year. We are thrilled to move our event which started at our shul, then at a hotel, to FIG as we have grown by hundreds each event and we expect to do so again,” said Dubrawsky, noting valet parking at the facility will be free of charge.

“Coming together to do a mitzvah is beautiful and I can assure you this night will definitely be filled with mitzvahs and filled with beautiful things.”

Manna first fell for the Jews just as the matzo the Israelites had taken from Egypt ran out. Thousands of years later, as the women of Dallas’ Jewish community come together, good spirit, good hearts, and good tastes will be created l’dor v’dor, generation to generation, in a most delicious evening.

Thanks to sponsors, anyone unable to afford the $36 fee should contact organizers at 972-818-0770. To register, to sponsor a table or individuals or for more information, visit dallasbake.wixsite.com/challah.