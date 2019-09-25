Posted on 25 September 2019 by admin

Photos: Sharon Wisch-Ray

Robert Chicotsky is flanked by past honorees, Dr. Carole Rogers, left, and Debby Rice.

The Isadore Garsek Lodge of B’nai B’rith held its annual Person of the Year dinner Sunday, Sept. 22, at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth.

Robert Chicotsky was named this year’s recipient and was both humble and overjoyed when he accepted the award. “I usually don’t seek recognition, but wow this is fantastic, I need to seek some more… I’m just overwhelmed. I appreciate it very much and I’ll work extra hard over the years to continue to deserve this.”

Before Chicotsky was announced, B’nai B’rith International President Chuck Kaufman installed the Lodge’s slate of officers, which include: Alex Nason, president; Sheldon Levy, first vice president; Dan Sturman, second vice president; Ebi Lavi, third vice president; Jeff Kaitcer, secretary; David Hecht, treasurer; and Rich Hollander, chaplain.

Hollace Weiner, Fort Worth community archivist presented a slide show, chronicling the history of the Isadore Garsek Lodge #269 since its inception in the late 1800s. She also discussed the waxing and waning of BBYO over the years. Currently both AZA and BBG are dormant.

In his presentation, Kaufman shared facts about the rise of anti-Semitism, the importance of Diaspora support for the State of Israel, and the importance that Jewish college students feel empowered and are knowledgeable to stand up for Israel.

Rabbis Andrew Bloom delivered the invocation and Rabbi Brian Zimmerman delivered the benediction, closing the night with the Shehecheyanu.

Robert Chicotsky, Rich Hollander, Jeff Kaitcer, Alex Nason and Dan Sturman made up this year’s dinner committee.