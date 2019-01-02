Christmas Mitzvahs plentiful in Tarrant County

Posted on 02 January 2019 by admin

B’nai B’rith volunteers from across Tarrant County prepared and served breakfast and lunch to 125 homeless men, women and children who gathered at Fort Worth’s Beautiful Feet Ministries on Christmas Day. Volunteers also sorted and distributed gifts and clothing.

Marvin Beleck supervised the kitchen crew, which arrived at 7:30 a.m. to scramble eggs, grill sausage patties and brew coffee. Jim Stanton coordinated donations of clothing and toys, a year-round endeavor.

Fort Worth’s B’nai B’rith lodge has performed this Christmas Day mitzvah for the past 35 years. Congregants from Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Beth-El Congregation and Congregation Beth Israel donated clothing and served as volunteers.

To become involved in this effort, or any of the other activities of B’nai B’rith in North Texas, reach out to Alex Nason at anason53@gmail.com or Rich Hollander at rich.hollander@axcelora.com.

The Tarrant County chapter of B’nai B’rith, one of the most active chapters in the country, puts on nearly a dozen activities throughout the year, as well as a monthly breakfast meeting that all are invited to attend.

“We are helping others, enjoying our company and marching through our 150th year in operation here in Tarrant County,” Nason said.

The night before, Congregation Beth Shalom again provided a complete Christmas Eve Dinner for everyone at the Arlington Life Shelter. Beth Shalom members supplied all the food and decorations, and served the meal.

Those helping with the meal were Phil, Cookie and Jason Kabakoff; Roy and Lani Aldaba; Ben and Fran Weiger; Carol Pock; Brett, Hannah and Dylan Jeffries; Robyn Thorn; Cherryl Clark; Barry Goldfarb; Leslie Udes; Lee Schulman; Jay Hatler; and Pam Sudbury.

“We would also like to thank all those who donated food and donations to make this year’s event a great success,” Phil Kabakoff said.