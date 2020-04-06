Chuck Cooperstein: 4 questions on what’s he watching

Voice of the Mavs shares his favorite books, movies
First in a series on how local sports broadcasters and journalists are filling their time.
What are your favorite sports books?
Too many to mention, but the top three:
- “Loose Balls: The Short, Wild Life of the American Basketball Association,” by Terry Pluto — an oral history of the American Basketball Association.
- “Seasons in Hell” by Mike Shropshire, ariotous recounting of the Texas Rangers early years.
- “Season on the Brink: A Year with Bob Knight and the Indiana Hossiers,” by John Feinstein
What are your favorite sports movies?
Reality based: 1. “Miracle” 2. “Raging Bull” 3. “42” ( the Jackie Robinson story); sports theme: 1. Major League. 2. Bull Durham. 3 Longest Yard (The original with Burt Reynolds)
What are you doing with the time you would normally spend watching sports?
Lots of Netflix and Amazon Prime Watching Keeping up with the world on social media.
What sports storylines are worth following in the coming months?
Hard to say since we don’t know when, or if, anything is coming back, but for the sake of the question, assuming there is a return to normalcy:
- The return of the Mavericks to the playoffs and our first chance to see Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in that crucible.
- How much different will the Cowboys look with a new coach in Mike McCarthy (and a decidedly different roster).
- The opening of Globe Life Field for the Rangers, and the ability to watch July baseball in air conditioning.