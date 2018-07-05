Cinema Emanu-El begins Tuesday, July 10

Posted on 05 July 2018 by admin

There’s nothing better during the summertime than a good flick. Temple Emanu-El will present its popular film series, Cinema Emanu-El, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, in the Tobian Auditorium. This year there will be a bonus film “Spielberg,” on Aug. 7. A discussion will follow each July movie.

Ticket options are $50 for a reserved seat for each film, $18 for a four-film season pass and $5 for individual screenings. The Aug. 5 film will screen at no charge. To RSVP for the program, visit participate.tedallas.org.cinema. For more information, contact Becky Slakman, 214-706-0000, ext. 125.

Here is this year’s thought-engaging and thought-provoking line-up.

Tuesday, July 10 | Maktub

Discussion led by Cantor Vicky Glikin

After criminals Steve and Chuma become the sole survivors of a terrorist attack at a restaurant in Jerusalem, they decide to change their ways and become flesh-and-blood angels. They go on a journey of fulfilling wishes for people who write requests on paper and put them between the sacred stones of the Western Wall.

Tuesday, July 17 | Joe’s Violin & Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas

Discussion led by Cantor Leslie Niren

The short film Joe’s Violin follows a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor’s violin donation during an instrument drive that changes the life of a 12-year-old girl from the Bronx.

Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas is a musical documentary about the amazing story of a group of Jewish songwriters who wrote the soundtrack to Christmas.

Join Temple’s g2g group for a special dinner at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $14. Visit https://participate.tedallas.org/g2gcinemadinner to RSVP.

Tuesday, July 24 | Forever Pure

Discussion facilitated by Rabbi Daniel Utley

Follow the Beitar Football Club in Jerusalem as it deals with racist outrage from fans in 2012 after signing two Muslim players.

Tuesday, July 31 | Remembrance

Discussion facilitated by Rabbi Sheldon Zimmerman

A Polish man rescues a Jewish woman during the chaos of World War II, but they become separated until a chance encounter over 30 years later in New York reunites them. At 5:45 p.m., feel free to B.Y.O.D. (bring your own dinner). Emanu-El will provide the wine and beverages.

BONUS FILM: Tuesday, Aug. 7 | Spielberg

This documentary follows the life and career of director Steven Spielberg. Spielberg is a bonus film to the 2018 Cinema Emanu-El lineup and is free of charge.