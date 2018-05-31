Clegg’s new cookbook makes great Father’s Day gift

Posted on 31 May 2018 by admin

Staff Report

Fort Worth native and now part-time Dallasite Holly Clegg has released a new installment in her Trim & Terrific cookbook series. Just in time for Father’s Day, A Guy’s Guide to Eating Well is available at Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Holly will be signing copies of her book from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at the Barnes and Noble at Preston and Royal in Dallas and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Barnes and Noble at Hulen Center (4801 Overton Ridge Blvd.) in Fort Worth. Since her first cookbook in 1993, Clegg, who is the daughter of Ruthie and the late Jerry Berkowitz of Fort Worth, has sold more than 1.5 million cookbooks. In the last few years, her cookbooks — which previously focused on easy to prepare, healthy recipes with KITCHEN 101 — have focused on wellness with Eating Well to Fight Arthritis and Eating Well Through Cancer. Holly and her husband Mike live in Baton Rouge. In recent years, they have been spending about half their time in Dallas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. “We live just seven minutes away from our daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Chad Goldberg and our grandsons, Clegg, almost 6, and Kase, 4. We love to have the boys spend the night and can’t wait to meet our newest grandson due in July.”

Here is a sampling of recipes from A Guy’s Guide to Eating Well: A Man’s Cookbook for Health and Wellness, which Berkowitz dedicated to her father Jerry, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2017, after battling laryngeal cancer for 17 years.

Kale Chips

Move over bar food and munch on these simple, crunchy chips that melt in your mouth.

1 bunch of curly kale, washed, dried, torn into 2-inch pieces

Salt to taste

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Spread kale on prepared pan in single layer. Coat kale lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Season to taste.

3. Bake 8-10 minutes or until kale is crispy and edges brown.

Nutritional info per serving: Calories 128, Calories from Fat0%, Fat 9 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 22 mg, Carbohydrates 5 g, Dietary Fiber 1 g, Total Sugars 0 g, Protein 2 g. Dietary Exchanges: 1 vegetable

Barbecued Salami

Highly requested simple, stand-up kind of appetizer everyone gravitates to. From the “Fix it Fast or Fix It Slow” chapter.

Makes 32 (1-ounce) servings

1 (2-pound) salami (all beef)

1 (16-ounce) jar chunky apricot preserves

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat baking pan with foil.

2. Remove wrappings from salami. Score diagonally with knife in both directions creating diamond cut and place salami on prepared pan.

3. In small bowl, mix together preserves and mustard. Spoon sauce over and inside salami cuts. Bake about 1 hour, spooning sauce on top salami halfway through cooking or until salami is crisp.

Nutritional info per serving: Calories 145, Calories from Fat 57%, Fat 9 g, Saturated Fat 3g, Cholesterol 31mg, Sodium 521mg, Carbohydrates 10g, Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 9g, Protein 6g, Dietary Exchanges: ½ other carbohydrate, 1 lean meat, 1 fat.

Beef Fajitas in Slow Cooker

Fajitas have never been simpler! A quick fajita rub, combined with salsa, peppers and onions in slow cooker for fall-apart tender fajitas.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: About 5-8 hours

Makes 8 (about ½ cup meat) servings

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2 pounds flank steak, skirt steak or boneless chuck

1 large onion, sliced

3 assorted bell peppers, cored and sliced (any combination green, red, yellow)

1. In 3½- to 6-quart slow cooker, pour salsa on bottom.

2. In small bowl, mix chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder and season to taste. Season meat with all seasonings. Add meat, remaining seasoning, onion and peppers.

3. Cook on LOW 8 hours, or HIGH 5-6 hours or until tender. Use slotted spoon to remove meat, onions and pepper.

Nutritional info per serving: Calories 211, Calories from Fat 41%, Fat 9 g, Saturated Fat 4 g, Cholesterol 48 mg, Sodium 288 mg, Carbohydrates 10 g, Dietary Fiber 2 g, Total Sugars 5 g, Protein 20 g, Dietary Exchanges: 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat

Serving Suggestion: Serve with your favorite condiments and tortillas. Use corn tortillas to keep gluten-free.

Roasted Lemon Broccoli

You’ll be surprised how simple ingredients like lemon and garlic turn broccoli into a delectable, delicious vegetable.

8 cups broccoli florets

6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Toss broccoli with garlic and olive oil. Spread on prepared pan. Season to taste.

3. Roast 18-24 minutes or until crisp tender and tips browned.

4. Remove from oven and toss with lemon zest and lemon juice.

Nutrition Nugget

Broccoli is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse, rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C and carotenoids.

Pistachio Ice Cream Pie

Yes, you can fix this dynamic dessert and appear “fancy!” Pick up at the store a chocolate crust, ice cream, pistachio pudding and chocolate topping, for a frozen creamy melt-in-your-mouth nutty dessert.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Makes 10 servings

1½ cups crushed chocolate graham crackers

3 tablespoons butter, melted

¼ cup chopped pistachios

1 quart fat-free vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt, softened

1 (4-serving) instant pistachio flavored pudding and pie filling

½ cup chocolate fat-free fudge topping, warmed

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In 9-inch pie plate, stir together graham cracker crumbs and butter; press on bottom and up sides. Bake 8–10 minutes. Cool completely.

3. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, quickly combine the pistachios, ice cream and pudding until well mixed. Transfer mixture into cooled crust. Freeze, covered, at least 4 hours or until firm. Serve with warmed chocolate fudge topping on each slice.

Terrific Tip:

Take a shortcut and use a prepared chocolate crust from the grocery.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 257, Protein 6 g, Carbohydrate 47 g, Calories from Fat 21%, Fat 6 g, Saturated Fat 3 g, Dietary Fiber 1 g, Total Sugars 29 g , Cholesterol 9 mg, Sodium 341 mg, Dietary Exchanges: 3 other carbohydrate, 1 fat