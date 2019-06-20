Posted on 20 June 2019 by admin

Photo: Marc Sloter

The Beth-El Congregation confirmands and their educational leadership are: back row, from left, Andrew Nober, Ethan Johnson, Zach Schwartz, Simon Frayzond and Rabbi Brian Zimmerman; front row, Red Goldstein (instructor), Anya Stuart, Caroline Sloter, Molly Zimmerman, Sophie Ratsch, Sophie Appel and Shoshana Abrams Kaikov (education director).

The season of confirmation and graduation is upon us. Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Beth-El Congregation and Congregation Beth Israel had confirmation classes. This week is part one of Tarrant County confirmands: Beth-El. Next week we will share Congregation Ahavath Sholom, whose five confirmands were en route from the Big Apple at press time, and Congregation Beth Israel.

On May 4, members of the 2019 Beth-El Confirmation Class led an inspiring service of reflection, prayer and song. They considered their years together at Beth-El, connections to their temple, their families and the shared lessons learned on their Jewish journey.