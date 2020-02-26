Posted on 26 February 2020 by admin

Photo: Courtesy Susie Fishbein

Shaare Tefilla to co-host kosher maven March 5

Congregations Anshai Torah and Shaare Tefilla will serve up one of the best at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Congregation Anshai Torah, 5501 Parker Road in Plano. Cookbook author Susie Fishbein will bring her recipes, her designs on kosher deliciousness and her personal touch to the congregation’s third annual celebration of kashrut.

“Susie Fishbein is a master of Jewish cooking and we are very excited she’s accepted our invitation to share her expertise and passion for kosher food and excellent cuisine,” said Anshai Torah’s Rabbi Michael Kushnick. “Kosher food can and should be delicious and wonderful and beautiful, and Susie will bring tips for us all to create such meals in our own homes.”

Fishbein, the author of “Kosher by Design” and the cookbooks that followed, “Kosher by Design Entertains,” “Kosher by Design: Kids in the Kitchen,” “Kosher by Design: Short on Time,” “Passover by Design,” “Kosher by Design Lightens Up,” “Kosher by Design Teens & 20-Somethings,” “Kosher by Design: Cooking Coach” and “Kosher by Design: Brings it Home,” will demonstrate three items, later to be enjoyed by guests in attendance. A dessert bar of some of Fishbein’s personal favorites and sharing of all of the evening’s recipes will close out the evening.

Fishbein will explain substitutions of what can be used to create a pareve or meat dish that might otherwise call for a dairy item, giving prospective kosher cooks the confidence that delicious, kosher and variety can be one and the same.

“My parents’ home was forever one of entertainment and celebration and they never let us feel the stress of hosting,” said Fishbein, a former elementary school teacher who took her love of science into the kitchen. “I began writing my cookbooks to share how anyone can bring modern beautiful, good, kosher dining and entertaining into their own homes.”

Fishbein, who grew up in Oceanside, New York, the daughter of Lenny, of blessed memory, and Linda Spector and sister of Karen and Steven, now lives in New Jersey. The wife of Kalman, and mother of Dani, Eli, Jodi and Katie (Amit), who has been a featured chef on cruise ships and other travel adventures in France, Israel, Italy and Mexico, enjoys teaching classes, sharing her experiences, recipes and her love for cooking, arranging, and serving up all things kosher.

“For 17 years, I’ve traveled around the world teaching cooking classes every week and I love helping audiences learn new techniques, about equipment, and how to be in the kitchen and not be worried about trying something new,” said Fishbein. “It’s going to be a fun evening that will bring recipes from my books to life so that guests can see, and taste, what to expect in their own kitchens. Cooking is something anyone can do and kosher cooking is no exception.”

Fishbein began her publishing career as coeditor of The Kosher Palette, a pro bono fundraising project, for one of her children’s schools. In 2008, she was named one of the 50 most influential Jews by The Forward and in 2010 she was a guest of the White House in recognition of National Jewish Heritage Month.

For more information or to RSVP (tickets are $25/person) call 972-473-7718, email receptionist@anshaitorah.org, or visit tinyurl.com/ANSHAI-Susie-Fishbein.

