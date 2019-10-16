Posted on 16 October 2019 by admin

Dr. Michael Weisberg

The North Texas/ Oklahoma Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation will honor Dr. Michael F. Weisberg at its Eighth Annual Dinner: A Night of Champions, 6:30-10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at The Statler Dallas.

Dr. Weisberg is being recognized for his compassion and dedication to improving the quality of life for hundreds of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients for more than 30 years. He will receive the 2019 Physician of the Year Award.

Michael Weisberg is a gastroenterologist and a founding member of Digestive Health Associates of Texas. He has been recognized as a ‘Super-Doctor’ by Texas Monthly and voted to D Magazine’s list of best doctors multiple times. Weisberg has written two medical thrillers, “The Hospitalist” and “In The End.” He is currently working on a historical fiction screenplay. In 2016, Dr. Weisberg gave a TEDxTALK titled “How the Art of Medicine Became a Business in the 21st Century.”

Weisberg has been actively involved with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation for more than 15 years through his service on the North Texas Chapter Medical Advisory Committee. He has participated in multiple fundraising programs, including founding the Chapter’s Annual Dinner and the Parents’ Chat program with his wife Sheryl. His personal contributions and history of service have helped accelerate The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s vision of a future free from IBD and have made a lasting improvement in patients’ lives.

The evening will include a cocktail reception, live auction, dinner, champions’ award ceremony and more at the modern Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas.

Please visit https://bit.ly/35v5klU to purchase tickets starting at $250 per person. For more information contact the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation at 972-386-0607 or jleech@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.