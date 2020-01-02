Posted on 02 January 2020 by admin

Photos: Courtesy Lory Conte

Lily Shane writes on the StandWithUs Gratitude Days display with a special note of gratitude to Eric Hunker, songleader, who traveled to Dallas for Global Shabbat.

Hundreds of local communities across the world took part in Global Shabbat programs, a unique initiative in which Jewish teen leaders host simultaneous Friday night, Saturday morning or Havdalah services, Dec. 13-14. In Dallas, teens celebrated Global Shabbat through a program generously funded through the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and the Jewish Community Relations Council. The event was hosted at the Aaron Family JCC.

This year’s Global Shabbat theme, “With All Our Might,” drew inspiration from a line from one of the most important Jewish prayers, the Shema. Teens explored this theme through a diverse array of programming designed to bring people together around the strength of Shabbat. The program led Saturday, Dec. 14, united teens for an elevated Havdalah experience enabling a feeling of empowerment and togetherness. Dallas teens engaged with a variety of influential guests and leaders. Teens were able to choose among three different breakout sessions:

•Eric Hunker, songleader, led a Nava Tehila experience, a Jerusalem-born, emerging prayer and study practice that combines Shabbat songs, niggunim and spiritual melodies.

•Nathan Altshuler and Kate Chavez from StandWithUs: Nathan shared his experience moving toIsrael, where he participated in the Olim L’Tavor Pilot Mechina, a pre-army preparatory program, before serving as a paratrooper in the 890th Brigade.

•Neil Schwartz from IsraAID taught a session on how Israel provides support for people impacted by humanitarian crises around the world.

For more information about Global Shabbat, please contact Lory Conte at LConte@bbyo.org.