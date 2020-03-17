Posted on 17 March 2020 by Sharon Wisch-Ray

TJP Staff

The number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 28, according to a Dallas Morning News online report. Dallas County Health and Human Services reported nine new cases when it updated its website (https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php) at 10 a.m. today. When looking at the website information, it says there are 24 cases in Dallas County, because it doesn’t reflect the four positive cases relating to people who live outside of the county.

According to the DMN, the new cases are:

Two women in their 20s

a man in his 30s

a man in his 40s

a woman in her 40s

two women in their 50s

a man in his 60s and

a woman in her 70s

Three of the cases were close contacts of another person with a confirmed case of COVID-10. One case is related to travel abroad and the other five cases are attributed to community spread.

What is community spread?

According to the CDC, “Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.”