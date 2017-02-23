Posted on 23 February 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Akiba hoopsters taking playoffs by storm

Last week, the Akiba Academy seventh/eighth grade girls’ basketball team clinched the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) 3-3A district championship.

The fifth/sixth grade girls’ and boys’ teams headed into second-round playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 21. Winners will head to the championships.

— Submitted by Sara Mancuso

No denying record-breaking SIR

The 2017 Arnie Sweet Scholar-in-Residence session with Dr. Deborah Lipstadt is in the books.

Congregation Anshai Torah’s 2017 Arnie Sweet Scholar-in-Residence weekend welcomed hundreds from throughout the community to Plano for a weekend with Dr. Deborah Lipstadt.

“Dr. Lipstadt brought personal insight to the story of her trial and the making of the film Denial, also giving a brilliant review of the roots of anti-Semitism, and its expression in the modern world,” said SIR Event Chair Warren Harmel. Vice-Chair Barrett Stern, Jacob Ratner, and SIR committee members Faina Aronowitz, Beth Berk, Stuart Blaugrund, Andy and Ferne Farkas, Athene Harmel, Alisa Makler, Mitch Moskowitz, Manuel Rajunov, Karen Reid and Janice Weinberg, together with the Anshai Torah staff, joined Harmel in coordinating a magnificent set of events.

Dr. Lipstadt is the Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University. Her book, History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier, which was brought to the big screen in the 2016 feature film Denial, tells the story of the 1996 suit brought by David Irving against Lipstadt, and her publisher Penguin Books, who he charged libeled him in her 1993 book Denying the Holocaust: The Growing Assault on Truth and Memory.

The SIR included record numbers attending a Friday Lunch and Learn at which Dr. Lipstadt discussed Contemporary Anti-Semitism: A Clear and Present Danger, more than 350 attending the Friday night services, dinner and keynote address regarding Dr. Lipstadt’s trial; and at least 220 at Saturday morning services and Kiddush which featured her addressing the subject of Jewish Life on College Campuses and the subject of BDS and anti-Israel attitudes and a question and answer session. At Saturday night’s sponsor dessert reception, 65 guests gathered at the home of Alisa and Jason Makler. The Scholar-in-Residence weekend, presented by Janice and Art Weinberg, Cindy and Mitch Moskowitz, Cathy and Joel Brook, Debbie and Manuel Rajunov as Etz Hayim sponsors, and other supporters, is an annual tribute to the late Arnie Sweet.

—Submitted by Deb Silverthorn

Haymann and Savariego: Virgina Cook top producers

Julie Haymann and Lauren Savariego, residential realtors who teamed up 10 years ago to create Your “KEY” Team, received top honors at Virginia Cook Realtors, placing them amongst the top producers for 2016.

This is just one example of some of the incredible accomplishments they have received over the course of their careers in real estate including top producers in 2014 as well.

What makes Your “KEY” Team so unique and successful?

“Well, for starters, right from the start, you get two agents for the price of one. No matter how much business is going on, there is always someone available to provide timely responses. Our system makes it effortless for our clients to get what they need, and in today’s fast-paced market, clients want answers quickly and we make sure that happens,” said Haymann.

Julie and Lauren go the extra mile for their clients and use a very hands-on approach to getting their listings market ready.

“We’ll do just about anything to help our sellers. You often find us packing boxes, organizing closets and cleaning the house to make it just right before a listing goes on the market,” said Savariego. “We’re not afraid of rolling up our sleeves and assisting our clients to make sure the job is done just right!”

Julie and Lauren feel very blessed to work together.

“We started off as acquaintances, grew into partners and now we are a family,” said Haymann.

— Submitted by Julie Haymann

Upcoming AJC programs

AJC has three exciting programs slated for the next couple of weeks.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, AJC will present Michael Singh, who will speak on, Has the Two-State Solution Escaped our Grasp?

Singh was senior director of Middle East affairs under George W. Bush and served as Middle East adviser to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. He currently serves as managing director and Lane-Swig Senior Fellow at the Washington Institute. He has addressed the AJC Dallas board on numerous occasions and is a perennial favorite at the AJC Global Forum and Southwest Diplomatic Marathon.

This free program will take place in Tobian Auditorium at Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Road. It will begin at 7:15 p.m., with a pre-reception for AJC Marshall Society members (donors of $1,250 or more) beginning at 6:30. RSVP to www.ajcdallas.org/michaelsingh or to dallas@ajc.org.

On Friday, March 3, AJC and the World Affairs Council will present the second installment in the 2017 International Perspectives Series. Stephen Biddle will address US Military Sales: Are We Getting Our Money’s Worth?

This annual tradition brings some of the great minds of our country to Dallas to discuss important issues in foreign affairs.

Biddle is adjunct senior fellow on defense policy at the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University.

Tickets ($45 for AJC and WAC members, $60 for nonmembers) can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2lJ8Ox9. These programs usually sell out, so don’t delay! This is a noon lunch program at the Crescent Hotel.

On Thursday, March 9, there will be a panel discussion featuring Rabbi David Stern and Rabbi Elana Zelony, moderated by Dr. Shira Lander, Why Americans Should Care About Religious Pluralism in Israel.

A look inside why religious pluralism in Israel is important not just to Israelis; not just to Jews; but to all Americans. This event is sponsored by AJC Dallas, SMU Jewish Studies, and the Jewish Religious Equality Coalition (JREC).

JREC is a broad-based initiative advocating for religious freedom and equality in Israel, notably with respect to issues of personal status, as a means of strengthening Israel’s identity as a Jewish and democratic state that assures its ties with global Jewry.

This free program will be held at SMU, in McCord Auditorium on the third floor of Dallas Hall.