Posted on 13 July 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Babies blessed at Temple Shalom

On Saturday, June 3, Temple Shalom members joined together with young families in the community for the second annual Blessing of the Babies. With guitar in hand, Ray Farris led the congregation in song and prayer. In honor of the children, the typical prayers and songs were mixed with childhood favorites: There’s a Dinosaur Knocking at My Door and I Was on My Way to Shul One Day.

After an informal morning of songs, prayer and Torah, it was time for the Blessing of the Babies. Rabbi Andrew Paley called up the families for the moment everyone had been waiting for! He explained the significance of the tallit and everyone gathered underneath for the special blessing. “Gathering our families together for a brief moment of blessing with their newborns and recently-borns is a sacred opportunity indeed.

“At Temple Shalom we value the experiences of families coming together with their community sharing prayer, Torah, music, laughter and each other. What an honor it is for us to bring God’s blessing to our newest members of our ever-growing Temple family!”

Cantor Devorah Avery was inspired to write an original song and blessing for the occasion. This song was a blessing for children and it incorporated the Priestly Benediction from our Torah as well. “It was a beautiful morning! Having the opportunity to give these families, especially their children, a blessing was an honor.”

Watching the congregation sing and pray while small children danced throughout the aisles made everyone realize that Temple Shalom truly is the perfect place for fun, friendship and learning for all ages.

Anshai sisterhood collecting bras for Mathilde’s Mentionables project

Through July 20, Congregation Anshai Torah’s Sisterhood is collecting new and nearly new bras (used garments must be washed), of all sizes, colors and types: nursing, training, sports, mastectomy bras. CAT Sisterhood leadership representatives Lisa Gerstenfeld, Paige Rothstein and Sherry Lynn Rubin will be attending the Women’s League of Conservative Judaism’s Convention, in Washington, D.C., celebrating 100 years of Sisterhood, at which they’ll donate all collected items.

The “Mathilde’s Mentionables” project, named for Sisterhood founder Mathilde Schechter, has been created in cooperation with the “Support the Girls” project to supply bras to women in need, homeless women, women in shelters and others. Please go through your closets and donate the bras that just don’t fit right, grab items to donate bras the next time you are at a store, and share this uplifting project with your friends and family.

*****

Congregation Beth Torah hosts iftar dinner

Congregation Beth Torah hosted an iftar dinner, the evening meal that breaks each day’s fast during Ramadan, in cooperation with the Dialogue Institute of Dallas June 14.

Beth Torah and Dialogue Institute members prepared Mediterranean specialties at the synagogue before more than 100 Jews and Muslims gathered to share the meal and hold evening prayers.

Rabbi Elana Zelony of Beth Torah and Emrah Aktepe, executive director of the Dialogue Institute, led a discussion comparing Muslim and Jewish fast days and adding to understanding of Ramadan traditions.

Photos: David Duchin, DSPNphotos.com