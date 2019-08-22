Posted on 22 August 2019 by admin

Photo: Lisa Rothberg

Rabbi Andrew Paley, Samantha Falk and Hannah Arndt pose for a fun photo op before the Back Pack Blessing at Temple Shalom, Aug. 16.

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Temple Shalom ‘Backpack Blessing’

Aug. 16 and 17 marked another meaningful Shabbat at Temple Shalom. Children of all ages joined with the community for a special Shabbat service and extra-special backpack blessing for a wonderful school year. After services, the congregation enjoyed the popcorn, Popsicles and photo ops. The fun, friendship and learning continued on Saturday at the New and Prospective Member Havdalah/Open House.

Temple Shalom clergy, staff and congregants were honored to meet new and prospective members from all over the United States — including Hawaii! Thank you to Catering by Larry for the delicious food. Making memories and making connections…another meaningful weekend at Temple Shalom. For more information on membership, religious school or High Holy Day tickets, contact Executive Director Steve Lewis at 972-661-1810 or slewis@templeshalomdallas.org.

Congregation Shearith Israel Back To Shul Western Shabbat this Friday

Shearith Israel’s will have a unique theme at Kabbalat Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Douglas Avenue Campus. All are welcome. At Western Shabbat, folks can join one of two services.

Hazzan Itzhak Zhrebker will lead a band and the Shearith Choirs will lead prayers to the tunes of familiar Western songs in the Beck Family Sanctuary.

Rabbi Shira Wallach will lead a Western Shababa in the Fonberg Chapel full of joyful worship, inviting everyone, from babies to bubbes, to engage in the magic and love of Shabbat and community.

Shearith will unveil its second rendition of the lobby photo wall featuring some 150 photos that capture the celebrations, sacred moments and joys of 5779.

Following, all are invited to the community Shabbat fried chicken dinner. Cost for dinner is $18 for adults, $12 for children and a family maximum of $54. To RSVP for dinner, visit shearith.org or contact Membership Director Katie Babin at kbabin@shearith.org or 214-939-7310.

Congregation Beth Torah sets Chocolate Hebrew class

Congregation Beth Torah is offering another session of its Chocolate Hebrew reading crash course, beginning Sept. 3. The unique, multi-sensory, nonthreatening intensive class, encompassing 13 hours over two weeks, was developed by a master Hebrew teacher and a noted linguist in Washington, D.C., and is taught exclusively in Dallas by Ruth Precker.

The class is designed to make students who are unfamiliar with the Hebrew alphabet feel more comfortable at services, and lay the groundwork for further studies in either Modern Hebrew or Biblical Hebrew.

For more information, call Beth Torah at 972-234-1542 or visit www.ruthprecker.com.