Posted on 12 January 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Beth Torah Men’s Club breakfast to feature Horwitz

Samantha Horwitz, a former Secret Service agent who survived the World Trade Center attacks, overcame post-traumatic stress and founded a company to help others, will be the guest speaker at the Congregation Beth Torah Men’s Club monthly breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Horwitz, who lives in Rockwall, is the author of The Silent Fall, her inspiring story of recovery and how her experience inspired her to become a “courage consultant.” She’ll discuss her journey at the lox-and-bagel breakfast, which begins at 9 a.m.

The breakfast costs $10, $5 for students, and the public is welcome. Beth Torah is located at 720 W. Lookout Drive in Richardson, near the crossroads of Bush Turnpike and Central Expressway. For more information, call the synagogue at 972-234-1542.

— Submitted by Michael Precker

JBA presents funds to charities

Jewish Business Alliance, a business networking organization, held its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 8 at the Legacy Willow Bend. Each year JBA contributes to local Jewish-based organizations from funds that the group has raised over the course of the year.

This year, checks were presented to Dallas Hebrew Free Loan Association, Iris Sheppard accepting; Jewish Family Service, Jamie Dennison accepting; and Greene Family Camp, Carol Margolis accepting.

Now in its sixth year, JBA was founded by Mark Lowey, owner of Stonebridge Insurance Group; Jay Levine, owner of Energy Brokers of America; and Robert Fischer, owner of Custom Integrated Systems.

JBA meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at the Coffee House Cafe in North Dallas. For more information on the group, please contact Mark at 214-558-2727 or mark@stonebridgeinsurancegroup.com.

On tap at the Dallas Holocaust Museum

The Dallas Holocaust Museum will have a number of interesting programs coming up.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, the Museum will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Marking the liberation of Auschwitz, International Holocaust Remembrance Day allows one to reflect upon the profound tragedy of the Holocaust. Participants come together to share a moment of peace and hope for the future. Come with friends and family to experience this intimate gathering of hope and remembrance.

The Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance’s commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day will include remarks and light refreshments. Cost of the event is free and no RSVP is required.

The Dallas Holocaust Museum is located at 211 N. Record St. No. 100, Dallas.

Upstander series

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, the Museum and SMU Embrey Human Rights Program will present Upstander Speaker George Takei at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane, Dallas.

Born in Los Angeles to Japanese-American parents, Takei speaks openly about his childhood experiences during World War II when he and his family were forced to relocate to internment camps in Arkansas and northern California. Breaking through racial barriers, Takei later found success as an actor and reached peak science-fiction fandom for his iconic role as Lieutenant Sulu in the Star Trek television series and movies. He continues to act onstage and screen and advocates for LGBTQ rights. Cost for the event is $25. Registration can be completed at http://bit.ly/2hvzD2w.

RSVP needed.

Film on Nuremberg trials

Beginning Feb. 16 and running through Aug. 3, the Museum will present a special exhibit: Filming the Camps: John Ford, Samuel Fuller, George Stevens: From Hollywood to Nuremberg. The Nuremberg Trials in 1945 used an unprecedented form of evidence — film of the war and the liberation of concentration camps.

The raw footage compiled into a documentary titled Nazi Concentration Camps became crucial evidence, presenting the crimes the Nazis committed in an unflinching and authentic format to the court. The exhibit, opening Feb. 16, features the work of three filmmakers: John Ford, Samuel Fuller and George Stevens. It explores the filmmakers’ experiences during and after World War II, the footage they captured of Nazi atrocities, and the impact the war had on their careers. The exhibition contains film and photographs of World War II as well as clips from the filmmakers’ prewar careers.

The exhibition, curated by historian and film director Christian Delage, was designed, created, and distributed by the Mémorial de la Shoah (Paris, France) and made possible through the generous support of SNCF (French National Railways). This presentation was made possible through the support of the Consulate General of France in Houston, the Embassy of France in the United States, and SNCF. This presentation is sponsored by the Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Consulate General of France in Houston, the Embassy of France in the United States, and SNCF and is on view at the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Dallas Holocaust Museum, 211 N. Record St. No. 100, Dallas.

— Submitted by Annie Black

Happy 80th Marvin Migdol

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Marvin J. Migdol’s 80th birthday, Jan. 7. Marv has been a Dallas-area resident since 1968 and is the father of six children.

He owned Snelling personnel agencies, served as marketing manager of a Frisco health care firm and was a management consultant specializing in franchising until his retirement.

Marv was also an adjunct professor, author of five books and a prolific writer, including for the TJP.

He joined Temple Shalom in 1968 and has served as a leader in many Jewish and civic organizations.