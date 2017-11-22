Posted on 22 November 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Beth Torah Learning Center takes on student-led service

Chugim is Hebrew for “special projects” of all kinds. The 15 teens in Beth Torah’s Congregational Learning Center’s Chugim class took on — and pulled off! — an incredible project: They planned, cooked, served, and cleaned up after a special dinner preceding a student-led service on a recent Friday evening, using a menu they put together from many different Jewish sources!

Teacher Lynda Markowitz met with Chugim participants for the first segment of their regular classes each week to learn about the various cuisines; then the students put in extra time Sunday mornings and Wednesday and Thursday evenings to develop their menu and prepare everything in the synagogue’s kitchen.

After the procedures used by many of today’s popular Food Network cooking show competitions, the students divided into two teams, identified by white and blue aprons, and gave them names: “Flour Power” for the first, “Bake It Up” for the second. Each Chugim teen had a lead role in preparing, serving, or introducing a menu item to the 90 at the dinner. Among attendees were the cooks’ parents and siblings, other Learning Center families, and all Learning Center teachers. Providing additional help with setup and cleanup were Congregation President Cyd Friedman, Board member Debbie Wills, Congregational Learning Center Director Beri Schwitzer, Learning Center Co-chairs Carlie Ross and Jessica Winter, and teacher Markowitz’ husband Jeff.

The vegetarian dinner began with Shabbat blessings over small cups of grape juice and individual braided challahs at each round table. The first-course appetizer, also brought to each table, was hummus with pita and vegetables for dipping. A sumptuous buffet followed, featuring Brazilian cheese muffins, lentil/veggie-stuffed cabbage from Poland, Moroccan seven-vegetable couscous, Israeli salad and spice cookies, a Turkish eggplant and cheese casserole, maki and nigiri sushi from the Far East, Russian chocolate babka and familiar American fruits.

Students who made this very special project happen included seventh-graders Drew Gluckman, Joshua Kesner, Jack Koenigsberg, Madeline Miller, Ilana Rose, Rikki Silver and Noah Winter; eighth-graders Landon Cox, Marissa Kohn, Farrah Montoya and Jaden Portnoy; and ninth-graders Dylan Rose, Asher Rosen, Millie Rowe, and Hannah and Miriam Schwitzer. Mazal Tov and Yasher Koach to all!

— Submitted by Harriet Gross

Noah Appel named Presby Dallas 2017 Physician of Year

Mazal tov to Noah B. Appel, M.D., radiology/vascular and interventional radiologist, who was voted Texas Health Presbyterian of Dallas 2017 Physician of the Year Nov. 14. Appel received both his undergraduate and medical doctor degrees from Washington University in St. Louis. He did his residency in diagnostic radiology at the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis and completed a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology there as well.

In 2003, Noah and his wife Gila Rosenstock Appel moved to Dallas with their family when he joined the group which ultimately became Radiology Associates of North Texas. Since June 2014, he has served as the chairman and medical director of the Department of Radiology at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. In January 2017, he was named medical staff president-elect. His duties as medical staff president will begin Jan. 1, 2018.

The Appels are members of Congregation Shearith Israel and the parents of Daniela, 17, Ari, 14 and Gabriela, 11.

New officers for Hebrew Order of David

On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2017, the Shimon Perez Lodge of the Hebrew Order of David inducted its new officers. It was a wonderful event shared by the Brothers of the lodge, wives and national and international executive representatives of this noble order. Worthy Brother David Joss, North American Governing Lodge president, presided over the event. Worthy Brother Mario Oves, the vice president of the Governing Lodge of North America, came in from Atlanta. Worthy Brother Avron Krasner, president of the Governing Lodge of South Africa, traveled 6,000 miles for the ceremony.

The inducted executive board officers are Jeff Romick, president, Ivan Kahn, vice president; Gary Bonner, immediate past president; Matt Kurtzman, secretary; Joel Cane, treasurer; Martin Berk, master of ceremonies; Jeff Levitt, preceptor; and Warren Harmel, — scribe. Jeff Romick and Gary Bonner shared success stories of the past year. HOD focuses on service to the community and fostering brotherhood among the members of the organization. The HOD goals are to:

Raise funds for worthwhile charities

Support local institutions by the giving of our time

Support brethren in time of their difficulties

Promote the ideals and work of the Hebrew Order of David International within the community

Enjoy ourselves while we organize and participate in all our activities

Encourage our members to further their knowledge and understanding of the precepts and traditions of Judaism

Gary thanked the Brothers for their dedication, support, energy and participation. Jeff thanked the Brothers for making HOD a vibrant and meaningful organization. HOD is looking forward to another wonderful year of fun, learning and serving the community.

— Submitted by Jeff Romick

Tales from Camelot

Lakehill Preparatory School’s talented musical theater students took to the stage on Nov. 11 and 12, to present the beloved classic Camelot.

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot centers around an idealistic young King Arthur (played by an earnest Warren Lester), who hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of the Round Table. His ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere (played with great feeling and strong vocals by Lauren Bush), falls in love with the young knight Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

The production featured a collection of unforgettable songs centering on a well-rendered love triangle involving Arthur, Guinevere and Arthur’s right-hand man, Lancelot du Lac (Asher Chamoy), that depicts the conflict between love, honor and duty. Asher, a Lakehill freshman, is the son of Rita and Abraham Chamoy.

Chamoy was perfectly cast as an idealistic Lancelot who, despite his spiritual dedication, falls prey to human emotions. He captured Lancelot’s essential decency and nobility.

Jacob Besser provided a respite from the drama as Arthur’s ally King Pellinore, and Keegan Clendenin was a dynamic villain as Arthur’s evil, illegitimate son Mordred. Also shining in featured roles were Elizabeth Blanchard as the magical tutor Merlyn, Reese Brown as the enchantress Nimue, and Katie McKnight as the bewitching Morgan Le Fey.

The stripped-down stage was a perfect backdrop for the elaborate costumes. The Lakehill production showcased the talents of 33 Upper School students.

Lakehill’s production featured stage direction by Mark Guerra and musical direction by Tracy Herron. Jeff Lankov provided musical accompaniment, while Catherine D’Annibale coordinated the costumes. Second-grade teacher Emily Wolfe lent her talents as choreographer. Junior Kate Langley served as stage manager.

PFC Performing Arts Committee Chair Winnie Arrington and her team of parent volunteers helped bring Camelot to the stage.