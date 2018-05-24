Posted on 24 May 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Dallas’s Brent Weinberg

among Yeshiva valedictorians

Brent Weinberg, son of Sharon and Howard Weinberg of Frisco, was named the valedictorian for Yeshiva University’s Isaac Breuer College. Brent was one of nine students named valedictorian for their outstanding academic achievement. Commencement took place May 16.

“I had a love of Judaism coming from my high school, and I really could not imagine going to college without continuing my Jewish learning,” said Weinberg, who cites his morning shiur with Rabbi Reuven Fink as his favorite class during his time at YU.

“I gained a deeper connection to my heritage as well as the skills to be able to learn in-depth Jewish subjects. Ultimately YU helped me develop a deeper connection to the Ribono Shel Olam,” Weinberg said. “The opportunity to befriend so many Jews from all over the world who share in the same values as you do is a gift that no other university can offer.”

Weinberg, an accounting and management major, will continue his YU education by attending the Master’s Program in Taxation at the Sy Syms School of Business in the fall. Brent is a graduate of Levine Academy and The American Hebrew Academy. He and his family are members of Congregation Anshai Torah.

Lizzy Greif joins

Sharsheret board

Lizzy Greif has been named to the national board of Sharsheret, the only national not-for-profit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of Jewish women and families, of all backgrounds, facing breast and ovarian cancer.

Born and raised in Dallas, Greif attended Bank Street College of Education and received a Master of Science in education with a specialty in infant and parent development. Family and education have always been priorities in her life. She lost two sisters, Margot Pulitzer and Sheri Rosenberg, to breast cancer and is committed to supporting and educating everyone about breast cancer, however she can.

Toward that end, Sharsheret has been a resource for her, and she has been a longtime volunteer for the organization. Greif has been on various national and local Dallas-based boards.

Anshai Torah Fund

honors Debbie, Dan Cohn

Debbie and Dan Cohn, staples of Congregation Anshai Torah for 20 years, were honored at the synagogue’s 2018 Torah Fund/Sisterhood Shabbat May 19. The Cohns have tirelessly devoted countless hours to projects, committees and boards at the synagogue.

The Torah Fund Campaign of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism, started in 1942, provides scholarships to student rabbis, cantors and Jewish educators, as well as enhances student life with projects such as residence halls and the libraries at the five Conservative/Masorti Judaism seminaries across North America.

The Cohns said they only had to look at their childhoods and their parents, who always demonstrated the importance of volunteering and giving back.

Debbie’s mother, Irene, served on committees for Hadassah and other organizations in their hometown of Morristown, New Jersey, and her father, Mark, never said “no” when asked for help.

Dan’s father, John, was the president of their synagogue in Rockaway, New Jersey; his mother, Jeany, was a “hands-on” director of the local library.

The couple met during orientation at Carnegie Mellon in 1990; Debbie was the head counselor and Dan a freshman. Their friendship blossomed when Debbie was later asked to conduct an outreach workshop for the Hillel board on which Dan sat. The two became engaged the night of Dan’s AEPi formal. Dan earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science, while Debbie obtained a B.S. in industrial management, then her Master of Arts in student affairs in higher education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Debbie and Dan have lived in the Dallas/Plano area since January 1994. In looking for a Conservative synagogue, they found Anshai Torah with many young couples who were starting families. They’ve been members since just after their son Ari was born. Debbie says they “loved being surrounded by like-minded people” and that they felt a warmth and feeling of belonging right away.

The Cohns are interwoven into the rich history of Anshai Torah; Etan was in the first Anshai preschool class. Debbie and Dan read from the Torah (something they both learned to do as members of Anshai). Both of their boys had their bar mitzvahs at the shul. Debbie’s parents are also members at Anshai.

Debbie has served on the Sisterhood board in various positions as well as the chairperson for Sisterhood Shabbat; Dan has served on the Men’s Club board in all positions including Men’s Club board president. They both served as Membership Committee co-chairs. One of the most important volunteer activities Debbie and Dan have done for many years is the Shalach Manot project.

Debbie and Dan have two sons: Ari, a freshman at Carnegie Mellon studying computer science; and Etan, a junior at The Shelton School. Dan is active and enjoys biking, running, hiking, skiing and windsurfing. Debbie likes walking and remains busy with her stationery business, Letter Art.

Ferne Farkas and Esther Nathan co-chaired the day, aptly themed mah tovu (how good), which included a Kiddush luncheon.

— Submitted by Cynthia Brooks-Delgado

Mazal, Mazal

Congratulations to four members of the J.J. Pearce varsity baseball team who were honored at the Pearce baseball banquet Monday. Named Academic All-District (a 90 average or above all year) were senior Isaac Ableman, son of Sue and Mike Ableman, and juniors Nick Burlbaw, son of Hillary and Carl Burlbaw; Gavin Gold, son of Susie Gold and Grant Gold; and Sam Ray, son of Sharon and Alex Ray.

Ableman, who is headed to Ohio University next year, was named Most Improved Player and was lauded for maintaining a 90-or-above average throughout his four-years of high school; Gold was named to the 9-6A All-District First Team, Second Base for his play on the field; and Ray was awarded the “Fighting Mustang Award,” as voted by his fellow teammates and coaches.

Junior Jordan Rozenblum, son of Deanna and Kenny Rozenblum, also is a member of the varsity squad; and freshman Brett Rifkin, son of Jill and Ed Rifkin, is a junior varsity player. Rifkin was also recognized away from the ceremony for his academic achievements.

This year Pearce’s varsity advanced to the playoffs and defeated Garland Lakeview Centennial in the bi-district. The Mustangs lost to The Woodlands College Park in the area round. Trent Starnes is the Pearce head coach. He is assisted by Brock Rumfield on varsity and Justin Roland and Justin Whiteside on JV.