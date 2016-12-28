Posted on 28 December 2016 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

‘The Crypto-Jewish Experience: Where It Began, Where It Is Now’

Southwest Jewish Congress invites the community to a riveting three-part lecture featuring distinguished speakers on the topic of the Sephardic Expulsion from Spain in 1492, the subsequent underground practices of these Crypto-Jews and how we see effects of this event in our world (including Texas) today.

“The Crypto-Jewish Experience: Where It Began, Where It Is Now” will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Davidson Hall Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas. Free parking will be available in Lot M.

Laura Ermini, SWJC board member and event chair, said, “As a student of history (with a degree in Spanish literature and linguistics), I attended this lecture earlier in the year. I was astounded to learn of several vital pieces of information which were disturbingly missing from my education. I believe the material shared at this lecture will have a profound effect on the attendees, and may even inspire them to do research on their own.”

The speakers include Dr. Peter Tarlow, Ph.D., former campus rabbi at Texas A&M University, currently Governor Abbott’s appointed chairman of The Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission; Dr. Xico R. Garcia, a physician in Dallas and a descendant of the Spanish Conquistadors and Crypto-Jews who settled Jewish communities in Northern Mexico and South Texas; and Jacob Monty, a well-known Texas attorney and president of the Center for Latino-Jewish Relations.

SWJC wishes to thank The Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies at the University of Texas at Dallas for sponsoring and hosting this event and The Center for Latino-Jewish Relations for their support.

The event is free and open to the public. Reservations requested; call 214-361-0018 or email Susan Myers at susan@swjc.org.

Kreditor’s Melton class to start Jan. 5

Mark Kreditor is well-known to the Jewish community on many levels. He is the chair-elect of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, served as the Federation’s campaign chair, chaired the JCC’s Bagel Run, and most recently chaired the Dallas Holocaust Museum’s Hope for Humanity Dinner in October. The list truly is endless. One of the things that gives Mark the most pleasure has been his role as teacher in the JCC’s Melton program. “For the past 15-plus years a special group of students at the JCC have come to my classes that always center on the connection of Jewish artists in the 20th century. We have taught 10-week classes ranging from ‘Sinatra and the Jews’ to ‘The Jews of Hollywood’ to ‘Jews of Tin Pan Alley Parts 1,2,3.’ This past year we have expanded to include other types of artistic expression through the lens of great 20th-century Jewish artists. From Arthur Murray (Moses Teichman) to Ann Landers (Esther Lederer), our fun-filled class explores, often with song and dance, the creative spirit grown from these Jewish individuals and the contributions they have left in this world,” Kreditor explained to the TJP.

On Jan. 5, Kreditor’s newest class — “Jewish Artists the Changed the World” — will start at the JCC. While the class is filling, there is still room to sign up. It will run for 10 Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

“My students are like family and I learn as much from them as they do from the class materials,” said Kreditor. With ages spanning to the 90s there are firsthand stories about many of the memories still vibrant in our community about the featured artists. Students can register by calling Rachelle Weiss Crane, director of Jewish education, at the JCC at 214-239-7127.

“It’s an hour each week to travel back in time and experience firsthand what the world was like when these great Jewish artists were leaving their lasting memory on this world,” Kreditor added.

Chabad of Frisco’s Community Menorah Lighting

Chabad of Frisco hosted the third annual Community Menorah Lighting in front of the Frisco City Hall on the third night of Hanukkah, Dec. 26. Over 400 people from Frisco and surrounding areas gathered to celebrate Hanukkah — enjoying hot latkes, great music, menorah crafts, face painting, balloon creations and a grand menorah lighting.

Rabbi Mendy Kesselman welcomed the crowd and shared a Hanukkah message. Chabad of Frisco honored Frisco’s Chief of Police Mr. John Bruce with the lighting of the shamash. Mr. Tim Nelson, a member of the City Council, gave remarks on behalf of the Frisco City Council and Mayor’s Office. Mr. Steve Noskin, a member of the Frisco ISD School Board, and his wife Marianne were honored with the lighting of the menorah.

Many thanks to the Noskin Family and A Frisco Hebrew School Family for sponsoring the event.

A big thank-you to all the volunteers from the community who helped make it all happen.

— Submitted by Mushkie Kesselman