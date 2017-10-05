Posted on 05 October 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

DATA’S silver anniversary: 25 years of heart and soul

The Dallas Area Torah Association’s 25th Anniversary Dinner is a time to reflect and celebrate the impact, the accomplishments within the Dallas community and greater Metroplex, as well as the effects the organization has had on people nationwide.

This year’s momentous milestone event will be held Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at The Plano Event Center. The entire DATA network and their families are gearing up for the anniversary with great pride. To mark the occasion, 25 couples who have played an important role in the development of DATA and its branches have been chosen to be a part of the DATA 25 for 25th Ambassadors. These individuals and families are a composite representation of the greater DATA family that spans 25 years and multiple branches and divisions.

Oscar and Aviva Rosenberg, the event’s honorary dinner chairs, share what has been most meaningful to themselves and their family about having DATA in their community.

“Twenty-five years ago, four young rabbis came here, and they, along with their wives poured their neshamos, their souls, into further developing the Jewish community and Torah infrastructure that has blossomed throughout the Metroplex,” Mr. Rosenberg said. “They came with a passion to enhance the Jewish community, and they succeeded because of their sincere concern and love for the Jewish people.”

More personally though, he added, “DATA has made us proud Jews. They have enabled us to hold our heads up high, taking pride in our long standing heritage and being part of the chain of continuity.”

Oscar and Aviva accepted the position of honorary dinner chairs as a show of gratitude to the organization that impacted their lives and the broader Jewish community.

A panel of national honorary chairs, spanning the entire country, recognizes the accomplishments of DATA and its network of branches, and have added their support and respect for the occasion, as well.

To share your support for DATA’s quarter-century milestone, please look for more information later this month or visit www.dallastorah.org.

— Submitted by Rabbi Yehudah Abrams

Beth Torah to offer Chocolate Hebrew course

Chocolate Hebrew, the innovative 13-hour crash course in reading Hebrew, will be offered at Congregation Beth Torah over a three-week period beginning Oct. 14.

The course is part of an expanded adult education program at the Richardson synagogue, and is open to all.

Chocolate Hebrew — named to give a sense of fun, innovation and appeal of a unique, multisensory, intensive class — was developed by a Hebrew teacher and a linguistic expert in Washington, D.C., and introduced to Texas by Ruth Precker, who will teach the course at Beth Torah.

“We’re thrilled to add this to our curriculum,” said Beri Schwitzer, director of congregational learning. “Chocolate Hebrew has proven to be a great introduction to the alef-bet and a gateway to studying Modern and Biblical Hebrew, or just feeling more comfortable at services.”

The cost of the course is $100, including materials. There will be a free introductory class Sunday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. in the Beth Torah Sukkah.

Beth Torah is located at 720 W. Lookout Drive in Richardson, near the crossroads of Bush Turnpike and Central Expressway. For more information, call the synagogue at 972-234-1542.

— Submitted by Michael Precker

Josh Goldberg at Temple Emanu-El Sukkot Bash

Temple Emanu-El will welcome its own Josh Goldberg as the featured performer for its Booths and Bowls Sukkot Bash, Friday, Oct. 6. Goldberg attended Levine Academy and graduated from Booker T. Washington School for Performing and Visual Arts. In 2010, he moved to California to attend University of Southern California’s renowned Popular Music Performance program.

Last fall, he released his first full-length contemporary Jewish album, One, to critical acclaim. Josh began cantorial school at the Academy for Jewish Religion in California. When not in school or serving as cantorial soloist at Temple Beth Hillel, Josh produces records at Kosher Style Records. He is the son of Dallasites Cyndi Heller and Dr. Marshal Goldberg and recently became engaged to Annie Stern. The concert is free, but registration (https://participate.tedallas.org/sukkotbash) is required for the concert.

Chabad of Plano Family Sukkot Celebration

Chabad of Plano will hold its annual Family Sukkot Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Lang Chabad Center, 3904 West Park Blvd. The afternoon will feature tons of fun including, inflatables, a zipline, wipeout, obstacle course, petting zoo and rock climbing.

There will be popcorn and cotton candy along with a hot dog dinner in the sukkah. Everyone will get a chance to shake the lulav and etrog. Cost for the event is $5 per person; children 3 and under are free.

The afternoon is sponsored by Staci and Dr. Paul Rubin of Frisco Kids Dentistry.