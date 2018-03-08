Dallas Doings: Farm Fitness, Herzl’s Luncheon

Posted on 08 March 2018 by admin

Compiled by: Sharon Wisch-Ray

from submitted reports

E-I-E-I-Instagram: Farm-inspired fitness classes at the J

Escape the stress of city life and squeeze in a great workout with the return of the Farm-to-City Series at the Jewish Community Center of Dallas (The J). After a successful fall series incorporating the tranquility of farm life with the workouts of city dwellers, The J is once again bringing back this unique fitness fusion. Free and low-cost courses including Bunny Yoga, Adopt Me–Dog Yoga and Goat Yoga Spring Harmony will take place on Sundays throughout March and April. Other Farm-to-City Series events include a special Earth Day Yoga class and a mid-section workout taught by “Ab Guru” Dashaun Johnson. It’s all part of The J’s “Let’s Get Social” initiative, which brings together the community in a variety of new and different ways to help people connect and interact beyond social media.

The Farm-to-City Series began with Bunny Yoga last week. From 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, it’s Adopt Me–Dog Yoga with dogs from Take Me Home Pet Rescue. Attendees can practice their downward-facing dog while surrounded by a host of four-legged friends looking for forever homes. The class is followed by a Let’s Get Social hour from 2 to 3 p.m. with complimentary snacks and apple cider. Adopt Me–Dog Yoga is free to attend, but RSVP is required due to space limitations. Reservations can be made at www.jccdallas.org. The J will also be collecting donation items for Take Me Home Pet Rescue on-site. Suggested items include canned puppy food, dry cat food and disinfecting wipes. A full list is posted on www.jccdallas.org.

Goat Yoga Spring Harmony will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, and Sunday, April 29. Back by popular demand, this hands-on/hooves-on outdoor class allows participants to enjoy an exhilarating yoga class interacting with baby pygmy goats eager to join in the poses (the goats weigh only 10-12 pounds, making them the perfect weight for providing a mini-massage). Cost is $15 non-members/$10 members and space is limited. Reservations can be made at www.jccdallas.org. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

To help chase away the gloom of winter, a Pamper You–Improve Your Mood Yoga will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. A follow-up to courses taught in December and January, this special yoga class includes sensory experiences such as sunlight therapy vitamin D treatment, a self-guided foot massage and a group, gentle-flow yoga to help boost anyone’s mood and return harmony to their life. Cost is $25 non-members/ $20 members and space is limited. Reservations can be made at www.jccdallas.org.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, it’s The Ab Guru with The J’s boxing expert Tristan Ellison joined by Nike Pro Dashaun Johnson, aka “Ab Guru,” leading an action-packed, 90-minute workout geared specifically to sculpting the belly and midsection. Cost is $25 non-members/$20 members and space is limited. Reservations can be made at www.jccdallas.org.

The J will celebrate the planet with a special Earth Day Yoga class on Sunday, April 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants will enjoy the powerful beat of conga drums and the relaxing beauty of the outdoors. The event is free, but RSVP to ensure space is required at www.jccdallas.org. Before the Earth Day Yoga class begins, the community is invited to a complimentary Let’s Get Social hour from 3 to 4 p.m. Healthy snacks and apple cider will be provided.

“After the success of the Farm-to-City Series in the fall, we knew we had to bring it back but bigger, better and with bunnies,” said Terri Arends, The J’s group director. “Animals deliver positive wellness, and we hope attendees can take a moment to enjoy the charm of farm life while finding bliss in every breath.”

All Farm-to-City Series events will be held on The J’s campus at 7900 Northaven Road in Dallas. More information is available online or by contacting Terri Arends at tarends@jccdallas.org.

Herzl’s Lifesaver Luncheon

The Herzl Group of The Dallas Chapter of Hadassah will hold its annual Lifesaver Luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at The Legacy at Willow Bend, 6101 Ohio Drive in Plano. The cost to attend is $25, and checks should be made out to Hadassah, and mailed to Marjorie Rosenberg, 6800 Del Norte Lane, Apt. 241, Dallas, TX 75225. Your check is your reservation. Please RSVP by Monday, March 12.

This year Herzl Group is not only celebrating its annual event but also the 100th year of Hadassah in Israel. Hadassah started taking care of the people in Israel that many years ago by sending nurses to help with unhealthy conditions and Hadassah has not stopped its quest for giving all races, religions and nationalities hope and good health.

This popular annual event is always very well-attended. There will be entertainment, door and raffle prizes, excellent food and warm companionship. You don’t have to be a member of Hadassah to attend; guests and men are welcome. There will be a bus from the JCC; to reserve a place on the bus, write “BUS” on your check. The bus will depart from the JCC at 10:15 a.m. and return to the JCC after the luncheon.

Whether you are a member or not, Herzl Group welcomes you to join them for a lovely afternoon and celebration.