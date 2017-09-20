Posted on 20 September 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Farm-to-City series at the J

City living can be downright stressful, so the Jewish Community Center of Dallas (The J) is bringing the tranquility of farm life to the bustling North Texas metropolis with a Farm-to-City series including Goat Yoga, Pedals & Puppies (canine friendly spin class), Puppy Yoga, hayrides and an Autumn Sukkot Celebration. The series is part of The J’s “Let’s Get Social” initiative, which brings together the community in a variety of new and different ways to help people connect and interact beyond social media.

The Farm-to-City series begins from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, with Goat Yoga Harmony led by Woni on The J’s campus in the relaxing, shaded woods. Participants will enjoy an exhilarating yoga class interacting with baby Pygmy goats eager to join in the poses (the goats only weigh between 10 and 12 pounds, making them the perfect weight for providing a mini-massage). Cost is $15 non-members/$10 members and space is limited.

On Thursday, Sept. 28 its Pedals & Puppies spin class from 5 to 5:55 p.m. and Puppy Yoga from 6 to 7 p.m. A complimentary “Let’s Get Social” Happy Hour will also be held from 5 to 7 p.m. During Pedals & Puppies, participants are invited to get their blood flowing on a Spinner Chrono Power cycling bike. Adoptable puppies provided by the SPCA will ride along in a few bike baskets ready to give puppy kisses of encouragement to riders in need. Puppy Yoga will take place outside after the ride with another batch of adoptable SPCA cuties ready to practice downward dog along with participants. Both classes are free to attend, but RSVP is required due to space limitations.

Goat Yoga Harmony led by Woni returns from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 1. Cost is $15 non-members/$10 members and space is limited. Reservations can be made at http://bit.ly/2uEh8nn. The Farm-to-City series concludes on Tuesday, Oct. 10 with an Autumn Sukkot Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Among the evening’s activities will be Sukkot Goat Yoga led by Woni from 5 to 6 p.m. ($15 non-members/$10 members) meditation in the sukkah, a temporary hut used for Sukkot, from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. (no cost); as well as complimentary “get away” hay rides from 6 to 7 p.m. and a post-class wine and cheese happy hour until 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this unique series of opportunities for the community to reset fall spirits and embrace their inner harmony,” said Terri Arends, The J’s group fitness director. “It’s been proven that animals deliver positive wellness, and we hope attendees can breathe in the charm of farm life and find bliss in every breath while connecting with others in the spirit of Sukkot.”

All Farm-to-City series events will be held on The J’s campus at 7900 Northaven Road in Dallas. Space is limited for each class. Reservations are mandatory and can be made at http://bit.ly/2uEh8nn. More information is available http://www.jccdallas.org/main/let-s-get-social/ or by contacting Terri Arends at tarends@jccdallas.org.