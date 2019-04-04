Dallas Doings: Federation, JCC, Food Truck Palooza

Posted on 04 April 2019 by admin

Federation names new director of security

Two years ago, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, along with community partners, launched a community-wide security initiative. Since its inception, community security has been a focus and priority of the Jewish Federation, which has been elevated due to the overall increase in anti-Semitic attacks and threats across the country.

The Community Security Initiative recently appointed William “Bill” Humphrey as the new director of community security. He will lead the initiative by preparing, equipping and educating local Jewish nonprofits on best practices for community security. “The security of our Dallas Jewish community is a top priority for our Jewish Federation. Since launching our Community Security Initiative, we have made our community markedly safer, and I can think of no one better to ensure our safety long into the future than the former Deputy Chief of Police, Bill Humphrey,” said Bradley Laye, Federation president & CEO.

Humphrey brings more than 30 years of strategic, operational and analytical safety and security knowledge from his time in the Dallas Police Department (DPD). He spent more than three decades at DPD, and has served and commanded multiple areas of DPD including intelligence, SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), Personnel, Police Academy and many others.

“Our Federation carries out our mission to strengthen the Jewish community in many ways. By providing the front line of expertise and bringing in an expert in the area of community security awareness and education, such as Bill, we perhaps deliver the single most important investment our community can make through the support of our Federation,” said Mark Kreditor, Federation board chair.

To learn more about the initiative, email Gary Wolff at gwolff@jewishdallas.org, or call 214-615-5223.

—Submitted by

Hillary Burlbaw

New JCC fund established to connect generations

As the son of Holocaust survivors, Lev Kertsburg knew what it meant to sacrifice in order to protect one’s family. Living in the Soviet Union, Lev, his wife Irene and 4-year-old son Alexis enjoyed a nice lifestyle but lacked the freedom to practice Judaism. They were not able to attend synagogue or carry on Jewish traditions. Thus, in 1979 they left behind their comforts and departed the Soviet Union in search of a better life, with only $90 in their pockets. After various jobs and several moves, Lev and Irene built a wonderful life in the United States. They eventually ended up in Dallas to be close with Alexis, who was now grown with a family of his own.

Lev was comforted to know that his grandsons were practicing Judaism and attending a Jewish school — this was why he had risked everything by leaving the Soviet Union all those years ago. In Dallas, Lev became actively involved in the daily lives of his grandsons. He brought Gabriel to the JCC’s Goldberg Family Early Childhood Center (GECC) daily and often attended Shabbat with him. Lev always had a smile on his face when he walked through the doors and the pride that he had for his grandsons was palpable. Lev was a quiet man who always looked out for the best opportunities for his family.

The name Lev means heart in Hebrew and lion-hearted in Russian. Hearing the story of Lev Kertsburg, this comes as no surprise as he was a man who lived each day with bravery, love and determination.

In honor of all grandparents and the special relationships that they have with their grandchildren, the Intergenerational Program Fund is being established in loving memory of Lev Kertsburg. The program is designed to connect children with elders in their community, learning from each other and building relationships that enhance everyone’s lives in a deep and meaningful way.

“Lev was a family man, devoted husband, excellent father and exceptional grandfather and this is what made him a great,” Lev’s wife Irene Kertsburg said.

Save the date: April 28 7th Annual Food Truck Palooza

Temple Shalom is putting the finishing touches on the 7th Annual Food Truck Palooza & Music Festival. This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Temple Shalom (corner of Hillcrest and Alpha roads).

Bands include The High Tones, The Merseymen, Bad Monkey, Griffin Tucker and the Real Rock Revolution.

At presstime, 14 food trucks had been confirmed. They are:

• Easy Sliders

• Ruthie’s Rolling Café

• Butcher’s Son

• Tutta Pizza

• Bombay

• Islanders Food Truck

• Mix Cravings

• Egg Stand

• Prime from Scratch

• MMMtastethat

• What’s da Scoop

• Flaming Rill BBQ

• Dapper Doughnuts

• Chicago Taste

Co-chairs are excited about the brand-new events added this year and look forward to the community’s continual support.

The $6 admission (children 3 and under are free) allows participants to enjoy live music entertainment, fabulous food, and a family zone with face painting, inflatables, adult games, special events and more.