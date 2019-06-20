Posted on 20 June 2019 by admin

Compiled By Sharon Wisch-Ray

It has been all graduation all the time, since Yavneh held its commencement ceremony May 16 and graduated 21 students. Dallas-area Jewish schools capped the monthlong ceremonies Sunday, when Mesorah and Torah Day School held their commencement ceremonies.

In between, area public high schools and private schools held graduation as well and several Jewish grads garnered their share of accolades.

Here’s a rundown of what we know at the TJP as of press time, Tuesday. If you know of more students, we’d love to include them in a future issue.

The Greenhill School Ross Rubin-Helen Fulton Award

Ross, son of Melanie and Dr. Howard Rubin, was one of six seniors recognized with the Helen Fulton Award, which is named in honor of a founding Greenhill faculty member. Helen Fulton was a lifelong learner, an exemplary citizen and a well-rounded, balanced individual. Seniors nominate their peers who they believe embody these characteristics and then the finalists are chosen by a faculty vote.

This year, Ross was student body vice president and a member of the TeenAge Communication Theater troupe and the GH Improv troupe. He served on the national board of Children’s International Summer Village, wrote for and was the Introduction to Journalism coordinator for the school newspaper, played varsity volleyball and served as co-president of the Jewish Studies club and founding member of the Hornet Mental Health Committee.

He will attend Vanderbilt University in the fall.

J.J. Pearce High School Jackie Bodzy-Top 10 Graduate

Jackie Bodzy, daughter of Debbie and David Bodzy, graduated No. 7 in the senior class at J.J. Pearce. She will attend the McCombs School of Business at University of Texas this fall. Jackie has been very involved in student government for the past few years. Other activities include: Pearce’s peer mentorship program; National Honor Society, President; Math Club, Physics Club and a member of Language Other Than English Honor Society. Jackie is excited to spend this summer as a returning counselor at Camp Sabra.

Lakehill Preparatory School Benjamin Gillman-Salutatorian

Ben, son of Paula and Robert Gillman, will study political science and international affairs at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

St. Mark’s School of Texas Seth

Weprin-Headmaster’s Cup

The St. Mark’s Headmaster’s Cup is awarded by the headmaster to the senior who best exemplifies the qualities a St. Mark’s student: the quest for excellence, intellectual curiosity and commitment, service to the school and community, and concern for others.

At St. Mark’s on May 24 the school’s Eugene McDermott Headmaster David W. Dini presented the award to Seth, son of Drs. Rebecca and Brad Weprin and a St. Mark’s student for 12 years. He said Seth is “a gifted scholar and athlete whose contributions and accomplishments will go down in the record books. Determined and focused, humble and soft-spoken, this young man has taken St. Mark’s by storm. Harvard Book Award, Ralph B. Rogers Book Award, three-sport athlete and civic-minded volunteer, he has certainly lived up to the values and ideals we hold dear. His performance across the board has been stellar — in the classroom, on the playing field, and in the arts. A young man of genuine faith and conviction, he cares deeply about family and strives to make a positive difference both on and off campus. He earned all SPC honors, was named team captain and MVP in three different sports, and graduates near the top of his class. I’ll never forget watching this young man step out of his shoes halfway through the SPC cross-country Championship race freshman year, and still just barely misses All-SPC honors. This young man is tenacious, and he’s all heart.”

A week earlier, at the St. Mark’s athletic banquet, Seth was awarded the Thomas S. Adams Athletic Plaque, for consistently fine contributions to the attitudes, the performance standards and the sportsman-like conduct of the St. Mark’s Varsity Athletics.

Seth is the first recipient of both awards. In addition to his stellar academics, Seth was active in Morton Lewis AZA and was the beau of Sally Blum BBG for the past year.

He will attend Dartmouth College in the fall.

The Shelton School Etan Cohn-Salutatorian

Etan Cohn, son of Debbie and Dan Cohn of Plano, has attended Shelton since kindergarten. During that time, he has been involved in band, drumline, orchestra for the high school musicals, jazz and honor band, middle school and varsity soccer, National Honor Society, and track, among other activities.

Etan received the “Outstanding Senior” award for the 2018-2019 school year. He is an Award of Excellence Hall of Fame member, has been selected to attend the annual Ethics Symposiums, and was a part of the Freshman Mentor program. Etan ranked third place overall in Mathematics in the State UIL 3A Division 12th-grade mathematics competition. He was also a member of the Division II State Champ Quiz Bowl team which competed in the 2019 Small School National Championship Tournament in Chicago. He was selected for All-District soccer honors and the Academic All-State award for soccer. Outside of school, Etan pursues his love of soccer by writing published articles for an online FC Dallas blog, Big D Soccer, working as a referee, and playing on a select team. Etan is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.

Etan will attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will major in statistics.

We would love to hear from our readers. It’s not too late to kvell about your graduate to sharon@tjpnews.com.