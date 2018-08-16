Dallas Doings: Hadassah @ 100, Ruti Zisser

Posted on 16 August 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Dallas Chapter of Hadassah celebrates 100th birthday

Members will celebrate the Dallas Chapter of Hadassah’s 100th birthday, as well as those of the Hadassah Medical Organization, the Hadassah School of Nursing and the Hadassah Department of Ophthalmology, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Schultz Rosenberg Campus.

Before Israel became a state, Hadassah sent two nurses there from the United States to stem the tide of infant and mother mortality and blindness from trachoma. Thus, Hadassah initiated a countrywide system of health care with a fully equipped medical unit in 1918.

Today, Hadassah is still translating advanced research into practical medicine. This research is shared throughout the world and is used in the United States and worldwide. In Dallas, Hadassah doctors are treating patients for multiple aclerosis and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Hadassah continues to build bridges to peace through medicine and has been recognized with a nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The Shulkin family will be honored for their dedication to health care and the Dallas community. Dr. Kemp Kernstine from the UT Southwestern Medical Center will share how he is involved in pioneering robotic surgery.

For information, to be a table host or event sponsor, or to purchase tickets, contact the Dallas Chapter of Hadassah at 214-691-1948, Chapter.dallas@hadassah.org, Hadassah.org/events/gswcelebrate. RSVPs are requested by Oct. 5, as seating is limited.

Ruti shopping event will benefit Bnai Zion

Ruti’s Northpark Mall location will open its doors to Bnai Zion supporters from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, for an exclusive private shopping event.

Ruti, a clothing brand created by Israeli-American fashion designer Ruti Zisser, offers a collection of women’s clothes. Zisser will be at the event and will speak to attendees about how she became a successful fashion designer.

Twenty percent of the evening’s sales will benefit Bnai Zion Foundation’s projects in Israel.

Ruti was founded in 2009 when, after years as a tech executive, Zisser struck out on her own. She strives to create pieces that are classic, sophisticated and designed to flatter a woman over the age of 35 without sacrificing comfort. Ruti states that her designs “must be practical. Eighty percent of my collection are clothes that I wear every day. Twenty percent of my collection is aspirational — it’s for the woman I daydream of being.”

Bnai Zion Texas Board Member Summer Pailet is chairing the event. RSVP early to be entered into a raffle (prize to be determined and must be present to win). For those unable to attend in person, visit Ruti.com and enter promo code BNAI to benefit Bnai Zion Foundation and receive 3 percent off full-priced items.

RSVP by emailing debbie.tobias@bnaizion.org or visiting www.bnaizion.org/event/ruti. Drinks and light refreshments will be served.