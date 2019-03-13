Dallas Doings: Hallie Barnard, Purim Debate, Brotherhood Breakfast

Posted on 13 March 2019 by admin

Hallie Barnard fights bone cancer

After beating Diamond Blackfan Anemia, Hallie Bea Barnard — who spoke at the opening ceremonies of the 2015 Dallas-hosted JCC Maccabi Games — was diagnosed this week with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. At presstime, Hallie is in surgery with a long road ahead. Hallies family needs help — they are facing more time off work and more travel to help Hallie recover.

Hallie is the 10-year-old daughter of Elyse and Jesse and the big sister of Breece and Celia Jo. She was diagnosed with DBA, a rare blood disease, just after her first birthday. After waiting 10 years, Hallie’s match was found last fall and the transplant completed. While waiting for her match, she and her family founded Hallie’s Heroes. Through its partnership with DKMS, Hallie Heroes directed dozens of bone marrow drives with more than 6,000 prospective donors tested, and more than 70 matches found.

Hallie’s Heroes has raised tens of thousands of dollars for research and to help other families with DBA-related medical needs and now this hero and her family need that help and prayers too. Follow Hallie’s story at Hallie’s Heroes on Facebook. To help the Barnards defray medical costs and expenses associated with Hallie’s most recent battle, visit gofundme.com/hallie-beas-transplant-fund.

Firefighter Milton Williams to Speak at Beth Torah

Milton Williams, a longtime Dallas firefighter and community leader, will be the guest speaker at the Congregation Beth Torah Men’s Club lox-and-bagel breakfast on Sunday, March 17.

Williams, who recently retired after 33 years with the Dallas Fire Department, also mentors inner-city youths; trains fire recruits; serves on the board of the Krodle Foundation, which helps area firefighters; and competes in culinary competitions — including the Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship. His inspiring talk will take us inside both his firefighter helmet and his chef hat.

The breakfast begins at 9:30 a.m. at Beth Torah, 720 W. Lookout Drive in Richardson. The cost is $10, $5 for students.

Latke or Hamantasch? Join the debate

Purim is coming soon and Kehillat Chaverim will have a special fun and humorous program on March 23, the Shabbat immediately following Purim. For nearly six years Kehillat Chaverim has met on Shabbat mornings as an independent minyan offering traditional yet fully egalitarian services. During this special Purim Kiddush lunch will be the first Latke/Hamantasch debate.

Get ready to choose your sides. As if there weren’t enough to debate, here’s something new to argue about. What’s better? Sweet or savory, round or triangular, fried or baked, latke or hamantaschen? Guests and prospective members are welcome to attend.

Besides Shabbat morning services, the Kehillah also meets for Yomim Tovim and High Holiday services. The Kehillah offers a small, intimate service full of ruach and comradeship and is perfect for empty nesters or older adults. It’s very welcoming to new faces. While it meets in a house in North Dallas, it’s in a special dedicated room on the other side of the house so it feels more like a synagogue. Please contact info@kehillatchaverim.org to RSVP for March 23 or visit www.kehillatchaverim.org/Purim for more information.

Temple Shalom holds Brotherhood Breakfast

On Sunday, Feb. 17, Temple Shalom Brotherhood sponsored a delicious breakfast featuring Mark Kreditor. Using trivia, jokes, music and song, Kreditor enlightened attendees about the Jewish history of the Academy Awards and Hollywood. The only thing that could have made this morning better would have been a visit from MGM’s Louis B. Mayer himself! Unexpected but welcome guest Ruth Friedman (stage name, Ruth Baird) came and Kreditor explained that Ruth had played Myra in the 1941 movie, “Girls in Chains.”