Posted on 04 March 2020 by admin

Herzl Hadassah Lifesaver Luncheon Monday, March 9

The Herzl Group of The Dallas Chapter of Hadassah will hold its annual Lifesaver Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at The Legacy at Willow Bend, 6101 Ohio Drive in Plano.

The prestigious Sarah Mendel Susman award will be presented at the luncheon to an exceptional Hadassah volunteer. The award is given annually to a deserving volunteer for her exemplary service to Hadassah, to Israel and to people everywhere. The name of the recipient is a well-guarded secret.

Always well attended, there will be door and raffle prizes, excellent food, and warm companionship at the luncheon. You don’t have to be a member of Hadassah to attend … all are welcome. The cost to attend is $25, and checks should be made out to Hadassah, and mailed to luncheon chairwoman Marjorie Rosenberg, 6800 Del Norte Lane, Apt. 241, Dallas, TX 75225. Payment can also be made at the event.

There will be a bus from the JCC — to reserve a place on the bus, write “BUS” on your check. The bus will depart from the JCC at 10:15 a.m. and return to the JCC after the luncheon.

Patrick Kennedy to keynote 11th Beacon of Hope luncheon

The Grant Halliburton Foundation will welcome the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy as its speaker at its annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Omni Hotel in Dallas. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Patrick J. Kennedy is a former U.S. Representative (D-R.I.) and author of The New York Times bestseller “A Common Struggle: A Personal Journey Through the Past and Future of Mental Illness and Addiction.” He is a lifelong mental health advocate and former member of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. He is the founder of The Kennedy Forum, a convening think tank tackling mental health and addiction issues and co-founder of One Mind, a global leader in open science collaboration for brain research. In “A Common Struggle,” he details his personal journey and provides a roadmap for the future of mental health policy. Mr. Kennedy is pushing for full enforcement of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008. He was the lead sponsor of this groundbreaking legislation, which requires that health plans cover mental health, eating disorder, and addiction care health benefits the same way they cover physical health benefits.

The duo RAINNE will be the featured performers. Featuring singer-songwriter Annie Dingwall and saxophonist/engineer Justin Klunk, the duo blend a sophisticated pop songwriting prowess with a late-night-drive of a West Coast.

Tickets, $200, can be purchased at granthalliburton.org/boh.

Grant Halliburton Foundation works to strengthen the network of mental health resources for children, teens and young adults; promote better mental health; and prevent suicide.

Tiferet Israel readies for 27th Kosher Chili Cook-off March 15

Tiferet Israel will host its 27th Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, on the synagogue’s campus, 10909 Hillcrest Road near Royal Lane. The annual event brings together thousands from a cross-section of the Jewish community year after year.

New this year is an art show and sale by the Texas Jewish Artists Association. TJA is a community of Jewish artists, art professionals and art enthusiasts who support, promote, and enhance the Jewish arts in Texas. Membership is open to Jewish artists, patrons and those who work in the art world currently living in Texas. The exhibition will include paintings, mosaics, sculptures, and glass creations and will be open to Chili Cook-off participants during the event. For more information about how to participate in the art exhibition at the Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-off, please contact Nan Phillips at nan@nan-arts.com or Jan Friedman at janayers@hotmail.com.

Back by popular demand, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Recovery Resource Council, and the Dallas police, will be back during the Cook-off with the Drug Take Back program. This will provide attendees, participants and any passers-by with the opportunity to drop off their unwanted, unused, outdated, animal and human prescription and non-prescription drugs so that they can be properly disposed of.

Since 1994, the Dallas Kosher Chili Cook-off has contributed to over 59 nonprofit agencies. This year, Mental Health Services at Jewish Family Service will be the beneficiary. With so much news today regarding mental health issues as a cause for many social problems (gun violence, domestic violence, drug abuse, homelessness, etc.), Cook-off organizers believed this was an important service provided by JFS that needed attention. Also as part of the event, Jewish Family Service, Tiferet Israel and its neighbor, Royal Lane Baptist Church will sponsor a Food Drive supporting the North Texas Food Bank at Jewish Family Service.

The generosity of sponsors allows the Cook-off to keep prices affordable for participants and attendees. The three Title Sponsors, Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, Marsh & McLennan Agency and the Key-Whitman Eye Center, lead a large group of companies, groups, and individuals who step up to support this important North Texas Jewish community event.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 4 to 10 includes a free hot dog, kids 3 and under are free.

Recommended parking is at the Jewish Community Center, 7900 Northaven Road, which is five minutes away. Free shuttle buses will be in place for the entire event. There is also local parking in the neighborhood.

Lilly Luftig named

National Merit finalist

Lilly Luftig, a Mesorah High School for Girls senior, is one of only 16,000 students selected from over 1.5 million as the highest scoring on the PSAT/NMSQT, representing less than 1% of each state’s high school seniors. In September Lilly was named a semi-finalist and earlier this year she met the requirements to advance to finalist.

She is the only finalist who attends one of Dallas’ Jewish day schools.

Lilly moved to Dallas from Austin with her parents Jeff and Suzanne and sister Shira a little over three years ago so that she could attend Mesorah.

Lilly enjoys learning of all kinds, and excels both in Judaic and general studies. She volunteers with Project Shay, a Mesorah chessed program, tutors, and is co-editor of both the Mesorah newspaper and yearbook.

Temple Shalom Brotherhood awards first March of the Living Student Scholarship

Hannah Fritts will be awarded Temple Shalom Brotherhood’s first March of the Living Student Scholarship on March 16. To qualify for the $1,000 scholarship, she wrote an essay on what a March of the Living trip would mean to her.

Hannah, age 18 and a senior at The Winston School, grew up at Temple Shalom, attended preschool and religious school and became a bat mitzvah and confirmand. In eighth grade, Hannah chose to be a Junior Ozeret (teaching assistant) in religious school and then an Ozeret, which she continues to do.

The new annual Brotherhood March of the Living Scholarship is the brainchild of Brotherhood Board member David Gordon, who presented the idea to the Brotherhood Board following a trip he and his wife, Ruth, made to Poland and Israel last year.

“Hannah’s scholarship application with essay was one of the best we’d ever received! It showed forethought and a commitment to share her trip’s experiences within our community following her Poland and Israel trip,” said Richard Cohen, Temple Shalom Brotherhood’s Scholarship Committee director.

