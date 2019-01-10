Dallas Doings: JBA, DCOH, Camping Fund, Tiferet

Posted on 10 January 2019 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

JBA donates to JFS and Hillels of North Texas

Jewish Business Alliance, a business networking organization, held its annual holiday luncheon on Dec. 13 at The Legacy Willow Bend and made its annual contributions to local Jewish-based organizations. This year, Jewish Family Service’s Career Services Group and Hillels of North Texas were the beneficiaries.

Allison Harding accepted for JFS, and Stephen Falk accepted for the Hillels. The donations are made from funds the JBA raised throughout the year.

In addition, members contributed gifts for families in need over the holidays. This was coordinated by Kristen Jackson of Jewish Family Service.

Now in its eighth year, JBA was founded by Mark Lowey, owner of Stonebridge Insurance Group, and Jay Levine, owner of Energy Brokers of America. JBA meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at the Coffee House Cafe in North Dallas.

For more information or to sign up for membership, contact Lowey at 214-558-2727 or mark@marklowey.com.

Dallas Chapter of Hadassah to hold Tu B’Shevat Seder

The Dallas Chapter of Hadassah, Herzl Group, will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the JCC for a Tu B’Shevat Seder.

Writer and TJP columnist and contributor Harriet Gross will lead the Seder.

The Seder celebrates “the birthday of the trees” and recognizes the earliest blooming trees. Light delicacies suitable to the celebration will be served.

Tree certificates, $18 each with special prices for multiples, will be available at the meeting. Bring your JNF Blue Boxes to the event.

Family and friends of the chapter are invited to join the festivities.

Dallas Chapter of Hadassah communications vice president Shirley Frankl reminds the community to “remember to sign up for our March 4 Lifesaver Luncheon at The Legacy Willow Bend.”

For more information, call the Dallas Chapter Office at 214-691-1948.

Camp scholarship application opens

The Essie and Reuben Rosenbloom Jewish Overnight Camping Fund of the Dallas Jewish Community Foundation is open for applications.

This special, need-based scholarship is available to assist Dallas Jewish children entering grades 3-8 in fall 2019 who otherwise would not have an opportunity to attend Jewish overnight camps. Since the creation of this fund, over 300 campers from Dallas, Denton and Collin counties have been able to attend camp.

The unique feature of this scholarship fund is that both the applicants and the review committee are anonymous, meaning the committee reviews the applications after all personal information has been redacted and members of the committee are known only by a select group of DJCF staff members. Even the DJCF chairman of the board does not know who the committee members are.

This high level of confidentiality is to ensure the families can maintain their pride while requesting scholarship assistance.

To be eligible to apply for a scholarship, a family must demonstrate financial need, and the eligible camp must be a nonprofit overnight residential camp affiliated with a Jewish organization in the United States. All applicants who fit the need, age criteria and eligibility requirement are welcome. Repeat applicants will be considered, with priority given to first-time campers.

The application will close March 6, 2019, with notification in early April. For the application and more information, visit www.djcf.org.

Tiferet Israel will host Roaring ‘20s Casino Night

Tiferet Israel will transform into a casino from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

Prizes will be awarded for best Roaring ’20s costume and to the top three gamblers. Game tables include blackjack, craps, roulette, Texas Hold’em and slot machines.

Cost is $75 per person, which includes gambling chips, a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, food and photographs. Sponsorship levels range from $125 to $1500. All sponsorship levels include name recognition. The deadline to sponsor is Jan. 31.

Co-chairs for the evening are Gina Tolmas and Robyn Rovinsky Mirsky. Reservations can be made by contacting Jennifer Williams at 214-691-3611 or jwilliams@tiferetisrael.org. The deadline to RSVP is Monday, Feb. 11.