Dallas Doings: JCC Flag Retirement, Anna Wernick, Joli Reiman

JWV Bloom Post 256 retires American flags

Members of the Dr. Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA conducted a formal Flag Retirement on the campus of the Dallas JCC on Flag Day (June 14). Following a brief ceremonial reading and the playing of Taps, the team followed U.S. Flag Code to dispose of more than 1,500 flags gathered from individuals, businesses, and local cemeteries that were torn, faded, worn or otherwise unfit to continue being displayed. The JWV Post has offered this service to the Dallas-area community for more than six years.

Another smart cookie

Anna Wernick recently graduated from Yavneh Academy. Following a gap year at Midreshet Torah V’Avodah, Anna will attend University of Michigan. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Jerry Benjamin and Mary Stevenson and Bernie Greenberg.

After contest win, Joli Reiman to take Lewisville stage

Joli Reiman, daughter of Melissa and Michael Reiman of Plano, recently won a singing contest called Be the Next Challenge. As the winner, Joli will be the opening act for the Sounds of Lewisville concert. The program is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 West Church St. in Lewisville. She will open for a national touring ABBA tribute band, Dancing Dream. This is a free concert and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort. Well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed. Kids are also welcome.

In addition, Joli just released some of her original songs from her EP, Teen Chronicles. You can find her new originals on iTunes or Spotify under Joli Hope.

Follow Joli on social media and online at Instagram, @jolihopemusic, and on YouTube, Joli Hope Music or www.jolihopemusic.com.

Joli is the sister of Chyler. She is the granddaughter of Marcia and Jim Walsh of Richardson and Gloria and Dr. Lionel Reiman of Dallas.