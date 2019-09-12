Posted on 12 September 2019 by admin

Sandra Cantor named national president of JWV Ladies Auxiliary



Dallas native Sandra Cantor, a career Jewish educator and longtime supporter of veterans, was honored to be sworn in as national president of the Ladies Auxiliary of Jewish War Veterans of the USA. The Aug. 21 ceremony was conducted during JWV’s 124th annual convention, held this year in Richmond, Virginia. Sandra has been an active participant in the local Dr. Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 Auxiliary as well as the national organization and has steadily progressed through the leadership ranks of both. She, with husband Allan, a Navy veteran, will spend much of the one-year term traveling the country promoting JWVA and veteran’s causes. Mazal Tov, Sandra!



Tiferet Israel Sisterhood welcomes guests to opening meeting



Tiferet Israel Sisterhood invites the community to come laugh and learn with Dallas Morning News columnist Dave Lieber, who will amuse the audience with stories of a Yankee’s adjusting to a new life in Texas. Lieber will share myriad consumer advocate tips as he tells how he solves Texans’ consumer problems.

The program is at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Tiferet Israel. A light dairy brunch will be served. No charge to attend. Reservations requested. RSVP to Jennifer at jwilliams@tiferetisrael.org.



Temple Shalom to host charity golf tourney



Temple Shalom announced they will partner with Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express program to hold its 18th Annual Fore the Kids Golf Tournament, a fundraiser to benefit fallen American heroes and their families as well as Temple Shalom Youth Programs. The charity event will take place Monday, Sept. 23, at the Clubs of Prestonwood–The Creek, 15909 Preston Road in Dallas. This is the 18th charity event held annually that benefits not-for-profits. It has cumulatively raised more than $550,000.

The tournament is now open for registration online at www.forethekids.net. The entry fee for the golf tournament is $175 for an individual player and includes the entire day’s festivities, lunch and dinner. The tournament will take place on the picturesque Clubs of Prestonwood–The Creek, which boasts an outstanding clubhouse and a course that includes 18 exceptionally managed holes on 419 Bermuda Tiff Fairways and Penncross Bentgrass Greens.

For more information about Fore the Kids Charity Golf Tournament, being a sponsor, or to register as a golfer, visit www.forethekids.net.