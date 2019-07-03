Posted on 03 July 2019 by admin

Kehillat Chaverim members pitch in to feed hungry children in El Salvador

Twenty-one members of Kehillat Chaverim volunteered their time June 20 to pack meals at Feed My Starving Children. The group gathered at the organization’s Richardson location and, after a brief orientation and set of instructions, set off to don hairnets, wash hands and start packing meals for El Salvador.

Some people scooped components of the MannaPack meals, while others made certain the bags met the weight range before being sealed and packed into boxes. Each time the Kehillat Chaverim volunteers finished filling a box of meals, its team cheered loudly. Several other groups were donating their time that night as well. Everyone had fun packing while listening to music and also competing with other tables. At the end of the evening, all participants had completed packing 88 boxes, which equates to 19,008 meals. This will feed 52 children for a year.

Kehillat Chaverim, for the past six years, has been an independent egalitarian “Living Room” Shabbat morning minyan in the North Eruv. For information about the Kehillah, please visit http://kehillatchaverim.org/.

—Submitted by

Melissa Steiner

JWV Harvey Bloom Post retires flags on Flag Day

Members of Jewish War Veterans Post 256 and Ladies Auxiliary, led by Korean War veteran Dick Lethe, "retired" several hundred worn, torn and otherwise unfit-to-display American flags in accordance with U.S. Flag Code protocols. The controlled burning, preceded by a brief ceremonial reading and the playing of "Taps," was held on the grounds of the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center under the watchful eye of a Dallas Fire Department representative. The Dr. Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 has offered this annual Flag Day service to the Dallas community for several years.