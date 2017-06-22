Posted on 22 June 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Have a Dallas Doings item? Email Sharon at sharon@tjpnews.com.

Legacy Senior Communities honors volunteers during awards ceremony

The staff and residents of The Legacy Senior Communities recently held a special event to recognize the individuals and groups who dedicate their time to enhancing the lives of the residents. This past year, more than 300 volunteers spent an estimated 6,500 hours at The Legacy Willow Bend alone, with a combined 9,700 hours spent serving seniors and staff across The Legacy Senior Communities.

The organization’s volunteer program has a wide variety of options for individuals as well as groups and organizations to get involved at the community. Whether giving manicures or simply listening and exchanging stories with residents, volunteers give the tremendous gift of their quality time.

The event, co-chaired by Nonie Schwartz and Marilyn Schwartz, included an awards ceremony during which Rivae Campo, volunteer coordinator for The Legacy Senior Communities, announced the Rookie of the Year Awards, the Outstanding Student Volunteer Award and the Outstanding Volunteer Group Award. Additionally, for the third year in a row Campo gave special recognition to The Legacy Willow Bend’s own knitting and crochet club, The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend.

The members of the club come together every Monday to knit and crochet beautiful hats and scarves for those in need throughout Greater Dallas. Each year, the group’s production numbers have increased tremendously, from last year’s whopping 2,600 items to this year’s 3,200 pieces which were donated to eight local organizations.

Hannah Hall, who visits the residents almost every Saturday, was honored by the community with the award for Outstanding Student Volunteer. For the past year Hall, 14, has visited the community to give residents manicures and call a bingo game or two. According to the Frisco teen, she learns a great deal by spending time and building relationships with the residents.

“I’ve always enjoyed surrounding myself with people I can learn from,” said Hall. “Seniors have an incredible amount of kindness and experiences to share. Spending time with the residents at The Legacy Willow Bend each week has been incredibly meaningful to me personally, as they are always willing to listen and share advice when I need it.

“When I first began volunteering it was during the summer, so I was at the community almost every day. Of course, with the school year that changed a bit, but I’m excited to spend more time with the residents this upcoming summer and continue to build new relationships.”

Additionally, Rookie of the Year Awards were presented to Ivonne Walker and Madison Bah for interacting and visiting the residents and supporting staff members at The Legacy Willow Bend.

The Outstanding Volunteer Group Award went to the psychology students from Collin College who volunteered this past year, with Josh Arduengo accepting the award on their behalf. As part of their class curriculum, 25 students each spent 20 hours throughout the Legacy Willow Bend campus assisting residents and team members during movie time and happy hour, as well as updating bulletin boards throughout the community, providing manicures, makeovers and much more.

“We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers for their willingness to spend their personal time in our community,” said Campo. “The influence they have on the residents and staff is indescribable. Volunteers give their time for a variety of reasons, and each person is unique and special to our community. Every visit — regardless of the activity or amount of time involved — is deeply appreciated by everyone involved.”

Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities can contact The Legacy Senior Communities Volunteer Coordinator Rivae Campo at rcampo@thelegacysc.org or call 972-468-6191.

— Submitted by Amy Jones