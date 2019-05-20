Dallas Doings: Levine, JNF, AJC

Posted on 20 May 2019 by admin

Levine plans Weinreb ECC classroom renovations

Levine Academy will hold a 24-hour campaign from noon May 23 to noon May 24 to raise money to renovate classrooms for toddlers through prekindergarten. Levine Academy parents Julie and Michael Zimmerman have agreed to match Levine’s donation goal of $65,000. The renovation of each classroom costs between $10,000 and $15,000 each. The full renovation is expected to be completed by the end of this summer, so every Weinreb Early Childhood student will return next August to learn and grow in an innovative learning environment creating a sensory, tactile and safe space for every learner to thrive.

From visual to hands-on learners, NorvaNivel USA and Levine Academy are creating a contemporary, student-centered learning environment to give every student the opportunity for success in school and, ultimately, life.

Pledges can be made ahead of time and will be posted during the 24-hour campaign. For more information, please contact Yael Twito, director of development, at ytwito@levineacademy.com or 972-248-3032, ext. 114.

JNF opens new Dallas office, City of Dallas declares May 8 Jewish National Fund Day

In celebration of the opening of its new office last week, The City of Dallas recognized May 8 as Jewish National Fund Day. The office will be staffed fulltime by Ellie Adelman, director of Dallas, and Dr. Galit Birk, Israel Programs admission director for Texas.

Ellie Solimani Adelman grew up in Dallas and blazed an adventurous global path before returning home to her Texas roots. After graduating from the University of Texas in Austin she emigrated to Israel and joined the Israel Defense Forces, where she served in a female combat unit (Caracal) on the Egyptian and Jordanian borders. Upon completion of her army service Ellie joined Nefesh B’Nefesh, building their lone soldier program to help those like herself serving in the army without family in Israel. After seven years in Israel, work took her to Cape Town, Bangkok and San Francisco. Adelman is happy to be back in Dallas, where she worked previously for three years as the Young Adult campaign manager at the Jewish Federation.

A key part of JNF-USA’s Education Team, Dr. Galit Birk, a native of Israel, holds a doctorate in psychology and a master’s degree in human resources, and is responsible for Israel advocacy and education for schools and synagogues, recruiting students for JNF-USA’s Alexander Muss High School in Israel (AMHSI-JNF) as well as partnering with Texas universities in both Israel programming and recruiting for student programs to Israel. She is a former parent coach in private practice serving families in the Dallas area and then as pastoral care director at Temple Emanu-El Dallas.

—Submitted by

Adam Brill

AJC Dallas to host iftar dinner

AJC Dallas’ DFW Muslim Jewish Advisory Council will host its second annual iftar dinner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Congregation Beth Torah in Richardson. An iftar is the meal with which Muslims break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan. The evening will begin with brief remarks by Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Costanzi and leaders from the Muslim and Jewish communities. After the brief program, there will be a call to prayer. Following the evening prayers, the meal will be served. There is no charge for dinner, but an RSVP is required before Monday, May 27.