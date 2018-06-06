Dallas Doings: Marc Stanley, Temple Shalom, JWV, Flags

Posted on 06 June 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Marc Stanley named to

Israel Policy Forum board

Marc Stanley — Dallas trial lawyer, former chairman of the National Jewish Democratic Council, political activist, Jewish community leader and philanthropist — has joined the board of directors of Israel Policy Forum, the U.S. nonpartisan, pro-Israel organization founded in 2013 with the encouragement of then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This announcement was made by Israel Policy Forum Chair Susie Gelman, a resident of Chevy Chase, Maryland.

“We are delighted and honored to have someone with Marc’s deep involvement in and commitment to public service, Israel and Jewish communal causes, as well as government, join our Board,” Gelman noted. “Our organization and our mission will benefit immensely from his vast experience and expertise, as well as from having a Texan participate in our deliberations.”

Marc Stanley has served as a board member and leader of many Jewish charitable and political organizations, including six years as chairman of the National Jewish Democratic Council. In Dallas he is also chairman of The Legacy Senior Communities, Inc., a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization providing continuing care retirement communities and in-home care for seniors and their families.

More broadly, Stanley has 40 years’ experience in government and public service, including his appointments as chairman of the Texas Public Finance Authority by Texas Governor Ann Richards, as a member of the Board of Visitors of the Air University of the United States Air Force by Secretary of Defense William Cohen, and as a council member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum by President Barack Obama. Founder of the Stanley Law Group, a Dallas-based firm that focuses on national class actions and complex litigation, Stanley has 34 years of experience as a leading trial lawyer.

Susan K. Stern and Michael Hershfield, both of New York City, are joining Stanley as newly minted members of the Israel Policy Forum Board.

Temple Shalom blesses youngest congregants

On Saturday, May 20, Temple Shalom held its third annual Blessing of the Babies. This year’s blessing was combined with the traditional Shavuot service celebrating the first fruits. “What a great image to see so many families with their babies — their first fruits — celebrating at a time of the year when not only our people celebrated the summer harvest, but when our people stood and felt closest to God,” exclaimed Rabbi Andrew Paley. “To bring together our Temple Shalom families in this way was a true gift and blessing, indeed!”

Babies were crawling and walking up the stairs of the bimah. Young parents excited about the upcoming blessing were on hand to watch the eager youngsters explore their new Temple. “I just love seeing children who feel at home in our worship space. As we always say, ‘This too is prayer,” exclaimed Rabbi Ariel Boxman.

After songs and prayers, Rabbi Andrew Paley called up the families for the moment everyone had been waiting for! He explained the significance of the tallit and everyone gathered underneath for the special blessing.

Cantor Devorah Avery was inspired to write an original song and blessing for the occasion. This beautiful song was a blessing for children and it incorporated the Priestly Benediction from the Torah as well.

JWV Poppy Drive

JWV Post 256 and the Auxiliary conducted another successful Memorial Day Poppy Drive Sunday, May 27, as members braved the heat at coffee houses and brunch cafes around North Dallas and suburbs seeking donations to help hospitalized veterans. Thanks to the generosity of fellow Texans, the Post raised 10 percent more than last fall’s drive. All funds are used to provide resources, including furniture, appliances, recreation supplies, etc. to benefit patients at the Dallas VA Hospital.

Worn flags sought for

Flag Day ceremony

The Dr. Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 of the Jewish War Veterans began collecting U.S. flags that are worn, faded, torn, or otherwise no longer fit to display this week. The Post has provided this public service to the greater Dallas community for several years, and retired more than 1,000 flags collected from the DFW National Cemetery, local private schools, businesses, civic organizations and individuals in 2017.

Flags may be dropped off at the Reception Desk of the Jewish Community Center until close-of-business on Monday, June 11, (Reminder: the JCC’s main building is closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.)

A formal Retirement Ceremony — conducted in accordance with U.S. Flag Code — will be held on Flag Day, at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 14, in the JCC parking lot, 7900 Northaven Road. All interested parties are welcome to attend.