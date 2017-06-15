Posted on 15 June 2017 by admin

National Senior Health and Fitness Day

Recently, residents of The Legacy Willow Bend came together in recognition of National Senior Health and Fitness Day on May 31.

The interactive and fun events were designed to raise awareness of the importance of health and fitness for older Americans. The residents welcomed the celebration as a part of their already active lifestyle. The senior living community participated in the national movement by hosting various activities throughout the day to get everyone moving. Residents learned how to enhance their lifestyles and incorporate exercise to further improve strength, balance and flexibility.

Events such as a one-mile fun walk, tai chi demonstration, aqua toning and a happy hour with line dancing showcased The Legacy Willow Bend’s emphasis on whole-body wellness.

“At The Legacy Willow Bend, we surround residents with healthy options that fit their individual physical, spiritual and social needs,” said Alice Carpenter, wellness coordinator at The Legacy Willow Bend. “The national movement to celebrate wellness fits perfectly with our community’s philosophy. Throughout the day we highlighted several new activities, and many residents walked away with an overall sense of well-being.”

Studies by the National Institutes of Health show that Americans aged 65 and older who stay physically active improve their balance, strengthen their bodies, increase mobility, reduce their chances for depression and remain independent longer. The Legacy Willow Bend works to provide residents with the best and most comprehensive wellness programs available.

“We offer a variety of innovative fitness options that keep up with the latest trends. There really is something for everyone,” said Brian Barnes, COO/CFO of The Legacy Senior Communities, parent organization of The Legacy Willow Bend. “At The Legacy Willow Bend, we are inspired by the residents each day, especially by their dedication to continually challenging themselves to reach their personal fitness goals. We hope to show residents of Greater Dallas that fitness is an option for everyone regardless of age.”

— Submitted by Amy Jones

Sunnyland earns Retailer of the Year Award

Sunnyland Patio Furniture in Dallas is the recipient of The Home Furnishings Association (HFA) 2017 Retailer of the Year Award, which celebrates retailers who exhibit exceptional examples of philanthropy, technology, customer experience, mentoring, sustainability and store design/merchandising. Sunnyland is the first casual furniture retailer to win the award.

Sunnyland Patio Furniture is the largest patio furniture store in North Texas with a 37,000-square-foot showroom and over 75 outdoor furniture collections. With 47 years of outdoor furniture presence in Dallas, Sunnyland is the trusted, go-to store for North Texans families furnishing their outdoor space.

“We are honored to be recognized by HFA and the furniture community,” David Schweig, president of Sunnyland Patio Furniture, said. “Over the last few years, the outdoor category has become more integrated into the indoor category — the patio is now an extension of the indoor space. To be successful in this industry, as a specialty retailer, we have to provide a superior product and service. Most conglomerates don’t have the same standards that a small, locally owned family business does. Our relationship with our customers extends long after the point of sale, to ensure complete satisfaction. We will continue to work hard, every day, to be the best at what we do. I thank our dedicated employees and customers for making Sunnyland the No. 1 furniture retailer in the country.”

David, Debbie and Brad Schweig received their award at the 2017 Home Furnishings Association’s Retailer of the Year awards event, June 5 at the annual Home Furnishings Networking Conference in San Antonio.

— Submitted by Deborah Holt