Dallas businessman Seay named chairman of Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce

Dallas-based businessman George Seay was named chairman of the Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce in June. He is the founder and chairman of Annandale Capital, and a national political leader. A seventh-generation Texan, Seay carries his family’s generational tradition of successful entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leaders in public policy. One of his grandfathers was a prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials, while the other grandfather is Bill Clements, who served as the first Republican governor of Texas since Reconstruction.

Seay’s leadership signifies a monumental shift for the Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce, an organization now slated to be the most influential organization promoting win-win economic ties between Israel and the United States. The organization will be far more than a bilateral trade association; it is transforming into an economic and political powerhouse, which will anchor the U.S.-Israel economic relationship in Texas. According to Seay, “The Chamber serves a critically important role — deepening the strategic U.S.-Israel relationship by (1) making industry in Texas the primary beneficiary of cutting-edge Israeli innovation and (2) enhancing Texas business exposure to commerce in Israel. Israel is a world leader in many technologies that drive the Texas economy and Texas is a national and international leader in industries that benefit Israel — we will show other states and nations what it looks like to leverage Israeli innovation, harness Texas economic power and industry, and closely align Texas-Israeli economic and strategic interests.”

Among important 2017 advancements were a historic water conference in Texas, which convened a delegation of 10 Israeli water companies, high-ranking Israeli and Texas government officials and hundreds of water industry professionals, as well as a dynamic Texas agricultural trade mission to Israel furthering ties in that industry, both held in the spring. The Chamber is also in the process of shepherding a $2 million R&D agreement between Texas and Israel, as well as formulating a major cybersecurity conference for late 2017 geared toward critical security infrastructure in Texas.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Economy, recent initiatives by the Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce “signify a new page in Israeli-Texas relations.”

— Submitted by Toba Hellerstein

Dale Hansen at Beth Torah

Dale Hansen, the legendary Channel 8 sportscaster, will be the guest speaker at the Congregation Beth Torah Men’s Club annual kickoff event on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Hansen has been the sports anchor at WFAA since 1983, dominating the market and making national news with award-winning investigations, incisive commentary and provocative opinions. He was the Dallas Cowboys’ radio play-by-play analyst for more than a decade and has been a regular on sports radio shows around the dial.

The beer-and-barbecue evening starts at 5:30 at the synagogue, located at 720 W. Lookout Drive in Richardson, near the crossroads of Bush Turnpike and Central Expressway. The cost is $10 ($5 for students) and the public is welcome.

Beth Torah’s Men Club, which presents the annual Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship, just won its 10th consecutive Quality Chapter Award from the national Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs. For more information, call the synagogue at 972-234-1542.

— Submitted by Michael Precker

Bnai Zion achieves 4-star rating from Charity Navigator

Bnai Zion Foundation recently received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest and most-utilized independent evaluator of charities. This is Charity Navigator’s highest possible rating and indicates that the Bnai Zion organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Avrille Harris-Cohen is executive director of Bnai Zion, Texas Region, and Diane Benjamin is the region president. Larry Strauss of Plano and Carole Wolanow of Dallas are on the proposed slate for Bnai Zion’s national board of directors. If approved, their term will begin with the organization’s Sept. 26 annual meeting and run through 2020.

Diamond anniversary: Weinbergs celebrate 60 years

Mazel tov to Ettie and Melvin Weinberg, who will celebrate their 60th anniversary Aug. 18.

Their story began with Melvin’s introduction to Ettie by her sister, JoAnn Hiller z’l, who was already engaged to Eli Hiller z’l from New York. From their initial meeting, Ettie and Melvin’s future was cemented by their wedding eight months later, after sundown in the Olan Sanctuary of Temple Emanu-El, officiated by Rabbi Levi A. Olan.

They have been active Temple members ever since. JoAnn and Eli were married the same day before sundown at Tiferet Israel. (In some Jewish communities two sisters cannot share a simcha on the same day.) Celebrating with Ettie and Melvin will be their daughter Sheila and husband Ross Greenstein, son Neal and grandchildren, Danielle Sonego and Aaron Sonego. Ettie and Melvin believe they have been truly blessed these past 60 years and plan to celebrate their simcha with dinner at Bob’s Steak and Chop House with their family and an April 2018 trip to Israel with several of their friends.