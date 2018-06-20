Dallas Doings: Plano West Quiz Bowl, Graduates

Posted on 20 June 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Plano West Quiz Bowl team wins national title

Plano West rising senior Avi Ackermann, son of Arona and Rob Ackermann, was one of four members of the Plano West Quiz Bowl Team that won the National Academic Quiz Tournament (NAQT), May 25-28 in Atlanta. In their quest for the title, Ackermann and company defeated two former national championship teams and finished with a 17-2 record.

The tournament is NAQT’s premier high school event. It takes place at the end of each school year and features the top quiz bowl teams from across the United States and, increasingly, the world.

Teams qualify for the tournament by their performance at regular-season tournaments using questions supplied by NAQT.

The Plano West squad was one of 352 teams that attended the 2018 meet.

Congratulations graduates

In addition to the graduates from Jewish day schools and high schools (pages 9-17 of this week’s TJP) here are a few more to kvell about:

•Jacob Saul Besser, son of Anne and Jeremy Besser, graduated from Lakehill Preparatory School May 25. Jacob has attended Lakehill since the 11th grade. He participated in choir, musical theater, drama, art, yoga and the Warrior Alliance, for which he served as vice president and co-founder. Jacob was accepted to the University of British Columbia, the University of Colorado-Boulder, and the University of North Texas. He will attend the University of Colorado and major in advertising.

•Brandon Michael Harris graduated from Plano West High School on June 9. Brandon took architecture classes at Plano West, where he received his AutoCad Certification. Brandon will begin the fall at University of Kansas in the Architecture and Design department. He will pursue a five-year Master of Architecture program. Brandon is the son of Lisa and Toby Harris and the brother of Debra Goss. He is the grandson of Charlotte and Art Harris, Joyce Schneider Greenberg and Lorraine and Harold Novin.

•Nathan Mandell graduated as salutatorian from J.J. Pearce High School on June 2. He is a National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar, UIL District computer science champion and UIL science team champion. He played tenor saxophone in the Mighty Mustang Band for four years. Nathan served as an SOS Lifeguard his senior year. He is an Eagle Scout with four Eagle Palms. Nathan will attend Texas A&M University this fall to study engineering and computer science in the University Honors program. Nathan is the son of Susan Cohen Mandell, the brother of Samuel and the grandson of Gloria and Jack Cohen.

It’s not too late to send us a photo and information about your graduate. Email it to sharon@tjpnews.com. We love to hear from our readers.