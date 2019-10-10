Posted on 10 October 2019 by admin

Schlinger Ethics Symposium will focus on ethical eating’

Dr. Jonathan Crane of Emory University’s Murray Center for Ethics will explore the realm of ethical food choices and Jewish thought as part of Sukkot week at Temple Emanu-el at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The lecture, entitled “Enough Already! Ethics, Eating and You,” is presented by the Henry D. Schlinger Ethics Symposium. In its 31st year, the symposium strives to present complex and compelling ethics to the entire community. Schlinger, of blessed memory, was a former president of Temple Emanu-El known for his personal integrity and outstanding service to the congregation and community.

The scheduling of Dr. Crane’s visit during Sukkot was intentional in this season where we celebrate the bounty of the harvest, Temple Emanu-El leaders said.

“The broad scope goes far beyond what we eat to include how our food is grown, distributed and sold and what ethical components are involved in the choices we make about our food,” said Ladd Hirsch, lecture chair and a member of the Temple Emanu-El board of trustees.

“Audience members will be challenged to give more thought to things about food they may take for granted or which were not a priority because the choices that we are making about food have wide-ranging consequences for our environment, our economy and our fellow citizens,” he said.

Rachelle Weiss Crane, a Temple vice president overseeing the Adult Learning Council, said that Dr. Crane will address the question, “How can we eat well for ourselves and society, the environment and economy?” Strategies informed by science and supported by philosophy and religion will be explored.

Dr. Crane has written and lectured extensively on ethics at Emory University. His book, “Eating Ethically,” uses religious texts to understand the nature of eating.

Esther Cohen Mah Jongg tournament at Beth Torah



If the tinkle of the tiles is your happy sound, mark Sunday, Nov. 10. That’s when Congregation Beth Torah offers you a day of fun and fast-paced competition.

The synagogue’s Sisterhood’s inaugural Esther Cohen Mah Jongg Tournament honors the memory of the beloved Past President who was also its first Torah Fund Awardee. Long before her passing, Esther had been discussing this possibility with daughter Robyn Rose, who is now – a quarter of a century later — Sisterhood’s president and a Torah Fund honoree herself.

Rhonda Duchin is in charge of the tournament, which will follow all National Mah Jongg League instructions and point scoring rules. Dallas Jewish Funerals is primary sponsor for the event. Check-in will be at 9:30 a.m., with play to begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. There will be an early breakfast, a lunch break, snacks available throughout the day, and prizes for winners. The $40 entry fee is all-inclusive.

Seating assignments will be random for the first of the event’s four rounds of four games each, with instructions given for movement from table to table during subsequent rounds. Twenty tables of four players are anticipated. Individual player scorecards will be turned in after each round, and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream will be available while data is tabulated and awards announced. These will include hotel stays and gift certificates from various restaurants and merchants.

Tournament planning began early in the year, with the first formal announcement in April. Registration began in May and will end Oct. 27. To register online, go to https://cbt.news/mahj2019; For additional information, email mahj@congregationbethtorah.org or call Rhonda Duchin, 214-629-1868. Congregation Beth Torah is located at 720 W. Lookout Drive, Richardson.

Press Notes: Texas authors



•Join Dallas author and Gastroenterologist Michael Weisberg, M.D. as he reflects on his 28-plus years of practicing medicine in Plano and the journey of writing two medical novels, including his newly released “in the End.” This complimentary book discussion will be held at 7 p.m.,Friday, Oct. 11, at Barnes & Noble Kitchen – Legacy West located at 7700 Windrose Ave. , Plano 75024.

•Interabang Books will host Houston attorney and author Marc Grossberg at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. Grossberg is the author of “The Best People,” a legal drama and social satire set in Houston about the clashes between old money and new; about Texas-sized Ponzi schemes; and judicial corruption. It’s also a cautionary tale for anyone who thinks power, money, and a winning outcome justifies unethical means. Interabang Books is located at 10720 Preston Road (at Royal Lane), Suite 1009B.



