Posted on 14 September 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

sharon@tjpnews.com

Selichot services at Beth Torah

As has been the custom for many years, the Dallas-area’s three Conservative synagogues — Plano Congregation Anshai Torah, Richardson Congregation Beth Torah and Dallas Congregation Shearith Israel — will observe Selichot services together at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Congregation Beth Torah, 720 Lookout Drive, will host this year’s program, which features Rabbi Bradley “Brad” Shavit Artson.

Rabbi Artson has been a scholar-in-residence many times throughout the North Texas community and each time his messages are meaningful and inspiring. His topic for Selichot services, which are free and open to the community, is “Teshuvah.” Havdallah will start the evening, followed by the program, Selichot services and dessert.

Rabbi Artson is the Abner and Roslyn Goldstine Dean’s Chair of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles, California, where he is vice-president. He supervises the Louis and Judith Miller Introduction to Judaism Program and provides educational and religious oversight for Camp Ramah of California. He is dean of the Zecharias Frankel College at the University of Potsdam in Germany, ordaining Conservative/Masorti rabbis for the European Union.

Rabbi Artson will speak at Beth Torah four additional tines throughout the weekend and all programming is open to the community. However, there are fees associated with some programming. To register and for pricing, visit https://congregationbethtorah.org/selichot-weekend/.

Meet new head of The Legacy Senior Communities

When Bob Weinfeld convenes the latest installment of his “Get to Know Your…” series at the Legacy at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Melissa Orth will be the guest. Orth is the new president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities, Inc. Before joining the Legacy Aug. 21, Orth has served as the chief operating officer/chief financial officer of Greenhill School for the past 17 years. Weinfeld is thrilled to have Orth join him in the Legacy’s sanctuary for the Q&A style presentation.

“She is spectacular and it’s going to be a great afternoon,” he told the TJP.

Sabo joins Tiferet Israel as director of Family Programs

Rabbi Meir Sabo, well-known and beloved Akiba Academy teacher, was recently named director of Tiferet Israel’s Young Family Programs to develop and lead services and events for families with children. For Rosh Hashanah Day 1 (Sept. 21) and Day 2 (Sept. 22), Rabbi Sabo will lead a young family service starting at 11 a.m. The service is designed for families who want to daven together with their children and will be similar to Rabbi Sabo’s popular high-energy monthly Shabbat Kulanu service at Tiferet.

Each service will last about 90 minutes. Younger children who might find that too long who would qualify for this special offer are encouraged to attend with their families for the first 30 minutes, when Rabbi Sabo will focus on child-friendly themes. Then, children are welcome to join Tiferet’s High Holy Day Children’s Program for snacks and crafts. This is a special opportunity for young children to learn and make new friends.

Tiferet Israel is located at 10909 Hillcrest Road, just north of Royal Lane.

For more information about the Family Rosh Hashanah service or the monthly Kulanu service, please call Jennifer at 214-691-3611 or email jennifer@tiferetisrael.org.

Calling all pinball wizards

Louis Marx and his family will host the 5th Annual Alan Marx Memorial IFPA Pinball Fundraiser beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Marx home, 5229 Alec Drive, Garland. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bnai Zion Foundation and Dallas Hebrew Free Loan Association.

The highlight of the event will be two IFPA-sanctioned pinball tournaments. The buy-in for the tournament is $30 and a $300 cash prize is guaranteed to the winner. All skill levels are welcome. There is also a casual pinball league event open to everyone at no charge.

At the end of the event a Harlem Globetrotters pinball machine valued at $1500 will be raffled. Raffle tickets are $25 each or $60 for three tickets. You must be present at the time of the raffle to win the machine. The Marx family has an extensive collection of pinball machines at their home. More than 25 pinball and arcade machines will be onsite and set for free play for those who want to just play pinball and not compete. Marx tells the TJP that 100 percent of the event’s proceeds will go to Bnai Zion and DHFLA. Last year $3,900 was raised.