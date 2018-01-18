Posted on 18 January 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Shabbat Together for your Munchkin

Temple Shalom Munchkin Minyan will convene Shabbat Together for the first time this year, at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. The program always includes singing, dancing, story time and challah.

Saturday morning programs add a delicious child-friendly oneg. For more information contact Jen Arndt and Michelle Falk, Young Family co-chairs, at youngfamilies@templeshalomdallas.org. Additional dates are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17; 6 p.m. Friday, March 16; 10:20 a.m. Saturday, April 21; and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

All families with children ages 6 and under are welcome.

JWV’s Christmas mitzvah

Christmas Day morning found more than 30 members and family of JWV Harvey J. Bloom Post 256 and its Ladies Auxiliary volunteering at the Dallas VA Medical Center.

The group was on a mission to bring cheer to veterans hospitalized during the holidays. Many have little or no family to keep them company on Christmas Day. JWV’s volunteers bring each veteran a gift bag stocked with snacks, wearables, stationery and other useful items — many donated by local merchants. Perhaps most importantly, they bring a smiling face and some conversation to brighten their day.

More than 200 gift bags were distributed to patients, as well as to families at Fisher House — a nearby facility, similar to Ronald McDonald House, offering free temporary lodging to families while their loved ones undergo medical treatment.

Diamonds and Dice

Congregation Anshai Torah recently celebrated and honored Stuart Blaugrund, one of its founding members, a devoted supporter, amazing adviser and good friend.

