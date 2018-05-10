Dallas Doings: Shimon Peres, Herzl Hadassah, Robbins

Posted on 10 May 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Hebrew Order of David’s

Dallas Lodge Shimon Peres takes top honors

Lodge Shimon Peres was honored as the world’s “Premier Lodge” at the HOD International Biennial Conference in Atlanta March 18.

Congratulations to all the members, families, management team and presidents past and present on the stunning achievement as the most outstanding HOD Lodge in the world! This is the most prestigious award given to a Lodge by HOD International. In addition to winning “Premier Lodge,” the weekly chapter newsletter Every Thursday was the runner-up for Best Newsletter. “Our Lodge was recognized for practicing the precepts of HOD: enjoying ourselves while doing great things for the community,” stated Jeff Romick, Dallas Lodge president. “We continue to raise money to help feed, house and clothe those facing hard times in Dallas and around the world. We have numerous projects that allow our members and their families to get involved in fun events and community service. This award goes to the entire Brotherhood for their dedication, support, energy and participation that makes HOD a vibrant and meaningful organization.”

HOD is growing rapidly in the United States, with strong Lodges in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and many other cities. HOD took root in North America with Atlanta as its continental base in 1999. The camaraderie, diversified programming and opportunities to do good for the community within a Jewish context motivate the members. HOD opened Lodges in Texas starting with Dallas in 2014 and Houston in 2015. When Hurricane Harvey struck Houston in September 2017, the Houston Lodge members, like most of the Jewish community there, were hit hard. The members of the Dallas Lodge, named for Shimon Peres, provided rapid support and led HOD International fundraising efforts for their brethren. It is a perfect example of how HOD can have a positive effect for those in need.

Hebrew Order of David, HOD, is an international Jewish men’s fraternity that enjoys raising funds for worthy charities, community service, supporting brethren during difficult times, all within the precepts and traditions of Judaism.

Last meeting before summer break for Herzl Hadassah

The Herzl Group of the Dallas Chapter of Hadassah is having its last meeting before summer break at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 14, at the JCC. Mimi Guten and Lori Cohen will play and sing some of their favorite songs. Join folks for kosher lunch afterward at the JCC for a $3.50 suggested donation. Call Anna 214-239-7119 or Kay 214-239-7149 to make your reservation for lunch. Please contact Shirley Frankl at 214-363-5175 or shirley.frankl@gmail.com or Jo Zeffren, 972-239-7643, jojerz@tx.rr.com if you have any questions.

Starting June 1, new role for Christie Morris at Shelton

Mazal tov to Christie Morris, who has been named assistant head of Early Childhood–5th Grade at Shelton School. Christie, currently a teacher in the lower school, holds a Bachelor of Science from University of North Texas. She has 22 years’ experience teaching special education in public and private schools. A former special education campus administrator for Plano ISD, Schimelpfenig Middle School and Meadows Elementary, she is Special Education Certified in the state of Texas for PreK–12th grade. Before joining Shelton in 2015, Christie taught at Akiba Academy for nine years, where her children are alumni.

On May 18, Christie will earn a Master’s with Honors in Education with a Specialization in Special Education from SMU. In June she will sit for the Alliance exam for CALP certification and will complete Montessori certification. Upon passing the CALP exam, Christie will be a Certified Academic Language Therapist Practitioner.

Christie and her husband Kyle are the parents of Hudson, 17, a rising Shelton senior, and Molly, 15, a rising Shelton sophomore.

Robbins named golf professional of the year

Northern Texas PGA pros recently recognized Scott Robbins, a Quarter Century member of the PGA of America, as the Metro Chapter Golf Professional of the Year. This adds to his previous Metro Chapter Teacher of the Year, Growth of the Game and Youth Player Development Professional awards. In addition, Robbins has been previously named Northern Texas PGA Section Teacher of the Year, Player Development and Youth Player Development Award winner. Metrics and goals highlight Scott’s junior program for beginners up to collegiate-ready players.

Professional of the Year is the highest individual honor that can be achieved by a PGA club professional. It is based on overall performance, level of service, leadership, image and the ability to inspire fellow professionals and promote the game of golf.