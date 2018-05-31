Dallas Doings: Shultz Scholars, Akiba Color War, Temple Shalom

Posted on 31 May 2018 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

Yavneh names Schultz Scholars

Yavneh Academy of Dallas named five students — two graduating seniors and three juniors — Schultz Scholars for the 2017-18 Academic Year. The students were chosen because their academic achievement and co-curricular leadership exemplify the best of Yavneh Academy.

This year’s Schultz Scholars are:

• Junior Maayan Abouzaglo, daughter of Gianina and Shimon Abouzaglo.

• Senior Zachary Denn, son of Dena and Steve Denn.

• Junior Shea Doty, daughter of Amy Doty and Tim Doty.

• Junior Leib Malina, son of Inna and Eugene Malina.

• Senior Hannah Zhrebker, daughter of Leah and Cantor Itzhak Zhrebker.

Green Team reigns at Akiba Color War

Akiba Academy’s annual Color War is more than a two-day battle for bragging rights. It’s an opportunity for eighth-graders to organize and lead all students from the lower and middle schools and a chance for students to use their Hebrew, Judaic knowledge and analytical skills on the battlefield.

And it’s most definitely a time to build new friendships and come together.

The Green Team snagged the win this year. Faculty member Miriam Tannenbaum facilitates Color War year after year.

Busy May at Temple Shalom

May was a busy month filled with celebrations at Temple Shalom. Temple members gathered for the confirmation of the Class of 5778 on May 4. Two days later, congregants attended Temple Shalom’s 52nd annual meeting.

The President’s Award is presented each year to a Temple Shalom member who has made a difference at Temple Shalom and in the community. This year’s President’s Award was presented to Ken Glaser.

Also, Elizabeth Dworkin received the Tracy Fisher Award. Named for the daughter of Temple Shalom members Laurel and Mark Fisher who died in 2009, this award honors Tracy’s memory and her love of Judaism and all things NFTY.

Temple Shalom installed its new board members on May 11. Speaker Jim Moroney, CEO of The Dallas Morning News, spoke about the importance of coming together as a community and having strong leadership to guide them on their mission. He complimented longtime friend, Temple Shalom President Rodney Schlosser, on his leadership skills.

“Our officers and board members are very excited about the upcoming programming year. I invite all our members and prospective members to participate in the rich offering of programs we have planned. Join us, join our community, and you’ll be glad you did,” Schlosser said.