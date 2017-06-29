Posted on 29 June 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

60 years together: Singers celebrate diamond anniversary

Mazal tov to Edie and Paul Singer, who will celebrate their 60th anniversary June 30. Their love story began with a phone call to Paul from a friend who said she had a cousin moving to town from Chicago. The friend asked Paul if he would call her cousin and take her out. Paul asked several questions including — “Was she nice-looking? Fat or thin? Blonde or brunette? Can she dance?” Finally, Paul’s friend said “Paul, I’m not asking you to marry the girl.” Paul called Edie and is happy that he did. She was much more than he was hoping for.

Paul and Edie dated for almost a year when Paul decided that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. Luckily Edie felt the same way. Paul and Edie were married June 30, 1957.

Celebrating the simcha and beaming with pride are the couple’s three married children and their granddaughters: Kathy and Mitch Singer, Julie and Jim Guida and daughters Jackie and Jenny and Lisa and Monte Westall and daughter Sammi.

They have been lifelong members of Shearith Israel and are active in Temple Emanu-El Couples Club, holding numerous positions.

After 60 years together Paul and Edie feel that they have truly been blessed. The couple will celebrate their simcha with a romantic evening of dinner and dancing.

Free concert features Klezmer music

Jewish music enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to hear the Juilliard-trained ensemble Trio Kavanah at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the Wynne Chapel at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University Blvd. in Dallas.

In addition to Klezmer music, the performance will include classical selections from Mozart, Stravinsky, Milhaud and Schoenfeld. Danny Goldman, who plays the clarinet, explained how he and Dr. Trevor Hale (piano) and Grace Wollett (violin) came up with the trio’s name. “The word Kavanah in Hebrew represents the intention of the heart and sincerity of meaning, specifically when praying, and we are applying that to our approach to music.” The concert is free and no tickets are required.