Posted on 14 June 2019 by admin

Photo: Lisa Rothberg

Temple Shalom Ozrim: Aiden Sices, Haden Cavalli, Sydney Kort, Nicole Schiff and Ashley Spiegel with Rabbi Ariel Boxman

Temple Shalom celebrates May milestones



As always, May was a busy month filled with celebrations at Temple Shalom. On Friday, May 3, Temple members gathered together for the Confirmation of the class of 5779. Then, on Sunday, May 5, congregants enjoyed Temple Shalom’s 53rd Annual Meeting.

After the approval of the minutes and swearing-in of new officers, board members shared exciting plans for kitchen renovations and other upcoming maintenance projects. This year’s meeting was short and sweet.

Members moved into the Radnitz Social Hall, where they were quickly greeted by religious-school children who were ready to celebrate their last day of school. It was time for the seventh-grade class to walk across the stage for their graduation ceremony. Certificates in hand, they could now throw their graduation caps in the air.

Next, it was time for Brotherhood President Steve Weintraub to present the Tracy Fisher Award to Sydney Kort. Named for Tracy Fisher, the daughter of Temple Shalom members Laurel and Mark Fisher, who died in 2009, this award honors her memory and her love of Judaism and all things NFTY.

Finally, it was time for the end-of-year slideshow, which showcased a fantastic year of events, holidays and celebrations.

Save the Date: Oct. 13



The Dallas Chapter of Hadassah is busy planning for its Think Pink event at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, on the Schultz Rosenberg Campus. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the program will feature cancer survivor and former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller; Marie Sena, medical illustrator and tattoo artist; as well as Judith Macon, RN, MA, manager of cancer outreach at Suburban Hospital Cancer Program in Bethesda, Maryland. Cost to attend the event is $100 per person. For more information, please call the Hadassah office at 214-691-1948 or email chapter.dallas@hadassah.org.

‘Old Jews Telling Jokes’ opens July 11 at Eisemann Center



Tickets are on sale for “Old Jews Telling Jokes,” a 90-minute, no-intermission comedy show which will premiere at the Charles Eisemann Center for Performing Arts July 11 and run through July 28. The five-person cast will entertain with an outrageous evening of one-liners, double-entendres, songs, skits, and hysterical routines. The humor can be a bit bawdy, so it’s not recommended for children under 17. Tickets are available at http://playhouseinfo.com/eisemanncenter/index.htm.

Press notes:



• Cara Mendelsohn was officially sworn in Monday to her seat on the Dallas City Council. Cara tells the TJP that the inauguration will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the Winspear Opera House and all are invited.

• The Texas Jewish Arts Association is looking for members and associates to help plan, design, and build a TJAA Artistic Sukkah, to be installed at the Museum of Biblical Art for this year’s Sukkah Exhibition during the months of September and October.

Meetings have not yet been scheduled, but will begin in July.

If you’re interested in participating, email TJAA president Nan Phillips at nan@nan-art.com.