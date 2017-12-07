Posted on 07 December 2017 by admin

Compiled by Sharon Wisch-Ray

TTI to hold 14th scholarship banquet

Texas Torah Institute, the yeshiva of Dallas, will celebrate its 14th annual scholarship banquet on Dec. 17, 2017.

The event promises to be another night to remember. Back for an encore performance is Sruli Subar Inc. A renowned East Coast kosher caterer, Subar is famous for his extraordinary culinary abilities and artistic flair. This year’s event will be held in the upscale Vouv-Meeting and Event Center.

The yeshiva will use the evening to reflect back on 14 years in Dallas. It is a chance to bridge the past with the future. Guests of honor, Brian and Susan Wertheim, are two of TTI’s first and longest supporters — connected with the school since its earliest days, when it was housed in the building of Congregation Ohev Shalom.

Zak and Chanie Klein, the Young Leadership awardees, represent the important role that the younger generation is playing in carrying the yeshiva and the whole community into the future. Part of the huge influx of younger families to the North Eruv in recent years, the Kleins are known and loved by all, young and old alike. Zak is a current board member of TTI and the treasurer of Ohev Shalom.

The final honorees are Meshulem and Shaina Novoseller. This year’s Alumnus of the Year, Meshulem came to Dallas as a teenager to attend the yeshiva, and forged relationships that still flourish. He has stayed connected in the years since graduation, through his marriage to Shaina and the birth of their two children. TTI and its alumni are proud to be represented by the Novosellers, and are eager to introduce the community to the wonderful products of a TTI education.

Dinner reservations can be made at TexasTorah.org or by calling the office at 972-250-4888.

— Submitted by Rabbi Daniel Ringelheim

Temple Shalom 2018 Woman of Valor

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, Staci Romick Mendelsohn was named Temple Shalom Sisterhood’s 2018 Woman of Valor (WOV). This unforgettable evening began with the Temple Shalom Sisterhood Paid Up Dinner. Guests enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by Catering by Ed. The highlight of the evening was a fantastic panel of speakers: Jill Cumnock, Ronald McDonald House, CEO; Lisa Brodsky, CHAI House, CEO; Mary O’Conner, O’Conner & Advisors, LLC, President; and Cathy Barker, Jewish Family Service, COO/CDO!

During this Wonder Woman theme inspired evening, panelists shared pearls of wisdom about leadership and success including: “Make sure to network,” “Be a great listener.” “Do what others won’t do, so you can have what they don’t have,” “Follow your passion,” and “Follow the road less traveled.” These amazing wonder women credited their success to parents, spouses, mentors and even the amazing parents that they come in contact with who are surviving everyday struggles.

Keo Strull, Sisterhood’s 2017 WOV honoree, shared “clues as to the identity of this year’s recipient.” “She is a Texas girl, born and raised in Dallas. She has been a member of Temple Shalom her entire life. She is married to her college sweetheart, and they have two children. She played club soccer at the University of Texas, as a defender. This explains her passion as a soccer mom with her daughter….”

Staci is a past Sisterhood president following in the footsteps of her mom, Lynn Romick, of blessed memory, who was also a Sisterhood president at Temple Shalom.

Plans are in the works for the the Woman of Valor celebration on April 15, 2018, at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel. For more information, contact Ali Rhodes at ali.rhodes18@gmail.com. or Gail Davidson at onekidmama@gmail.com.

— Submitted by Lisa Rothberg