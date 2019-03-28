Dallas Doings: Yavneh, Shearith, Anshai, Beth Torah

Posted on 28 March 2019 by admin

Yavneh Academy names 2018-2019 Schultz Scholars

Yavneh Academy of Dallas has announced its Schultz Scholars for the 2018-2019 academic year. The seven students include two graduating seniors, three juniors, a sophomore and a freshman whose academic achievement and co-curricular leadership exemplify the best of Yavneh Academy.

This year’s Schultz Scholars are

• Jordyn Behr, freshman, daughter of Heather and David Behr

• Sarah Frydman, sophomore, daughter of Regina and Aaron Frydman

• Tia Einhorn, junior, daughter of Shuly and Craig Einhorn

• Yosef Weiss, junior, son of Simma and Shelley Weiss

• Reece Parker, junior, son of Andrea Kleinman-Parker and Jason Parker

• Zachary Bernstein, senior, son of Jordana and Josh Bernstein

• Jared Notelovitz, senior, son of Vivienne and Gavin Notelovitz

Shearith will honor Carol Aaron April 7 at Torah Fund brunch

Congregation Shearith Israel SISterhood will honor one of its lifelong members, Carol Aaron, at its Torah Fund Brunch at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at the synagogue, 9401 Douglas Ave.

Carol has been active at Shearith Israel as a lay leader and generous benefactor. A philanthropist, volunteer extraordinaire and all-around go-getter, she is known for her love of family (she is the mother of Dawn and Todd Aaron, Nicole Blue, Angela Horowitz and Doug French, Erica and Craig Robins and Tracy and Clay Aaron) and her passion for ensuring the future of Dallas’ Jewish community. Most notably, she and her husband Steve Aaron provided the naming gift for the Aaron Family JCC (Jewish Community Center). She has also served the JCC as vice chair and as chair of major fundraising.

Most recently, Carol has been deeply involved with the Legacy Midtown Park project as co-chair of its capital campaign committee and chair of its board of directors.

“The Legacy Midtown Park is being built for the community by the community, and I am extremely grateful to everyone who helped us reach this milestone,” she said last summer, when The Legacy Midtown Park broke ground. “I feel a tremendous sense of pride as I watch our vision become a reality. We have an opportunity to provide a sense of comfort for families and meet the needs of our entire Jewish senior population now and in the future.”

She has been deeply involved with the Federation of Greater Dallas as well. She has served as the pacesetter chair, campaign chair, president and chair of the 100th Anniversary Celebration.

Aaron has served on boards and advisory committees for many organizations, including: CHAI, The Legacy Senior Communities, Dallas Jewish Historical Society, Solomon Schechter (now Levine Academy), Jewish Medical Center in Denver, Dallas Holocaust Museum, Dallas Jewish Community Foundation, and Shearith Israel.

She received the Kipnis-Wilson/Friedland Award in 2004, the BBG Alumna of the Year Award in 2009, and the Husband and Wife Humanitarian Award from the Dallas Holocaust Museum.

According to the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism website, “The Torah Fund campaign began in 1942 as a scholarship fund. In 1963, it merged with the Mathilde Schechter Residence Hall campaign that provided housing for undergraduate students. In time, the campaign identified needs and raised funds for specific projects, including:

•Women’s League Educational Pavilion (Kripke Tower)

•Women’s League Seminary Synagogue

•Mathilde Schechter Residence Hall Renovations

•Goldsmith Hall

•Residence Hall at the American Jewish University

•JTS Quadrangle

•JTS Library Bookshelves

•Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies Garden

For the past several years, funds raised by Torah Fund have gone toward scholarships to all the schools. There are continuing opportunities for sisterhoods and individuals to provide support to all five institutions through Torah Fund. Thousands of dedicated volunteers have contributed to the spiritual, aesthetic and material well-being of these educational communities by supporting Torah Fund projects.”

Cost of the New Orleans-style Jazz Brunch is $36 plus a minimum donation to the Torah Fund Campaign. To RSVP, visit www.Shearith.org.

Anshai will hold annual Miriam’s Cup and Men’s Steak & Scotch programs

Congregation Anshai Torah is getting ready for the 10 plagues, the 40-years in the dessert, the four questions and four cups of wine (plus one each for Eliyahu and Miriam) with its annual Women’s Miriam’s Cup and Men’s Steak and Scotch events. All women of the community are invited Thursday, April 4, and men Thursday, April 11, both events beginning at 7 p.m. at Congregation Anshai Torah.

“Pesach is one of the most celebrated holidays on our calendar and as we celebrate our freedom of slavery,” said Rabbi Michael Kushnick, “we are blessed to come together to deepen our relationships, and enhance our communication, with each other and the holiday.”

At the Miriam’s Cup, Talia Kushnick and Adina Weinberg will make a toast (Pesach pun apologies) to the cups of wine that flow through the Seder. The what they represent and why we share them, beyond “because we do.”

“This event has become a great opportunity for women to learn and socialize together all in preparing for Pesach, a holiday that so many of us love to celebrate,” said Talia Kushnick. “We can take our ancient traditions and make them come alive for our families today. Judaism is rich and we want to help each person find their own connection, and to make it relevant for their home and family — to help our lives in Texas, in 2019, connect to our history.”

“In addition to being a fun time to be together, Talia and I want to share the traditional and some alternative understandings of the wine we all share at our Seders,” said Adina Weinberg. “This is a busy time for everyone and in the midst of shopping, cleaning and cooking, it’s important to exhale — and take it in, and enjoy and understand why we are celebrating.”

During the Steak & Scotch, Rabbi Stefan Weinberg and Rabbi Michael Kushnick will preview the Seder for the men, also providing insight to the texts of the holiday. Dinner and drinks provide the background, the rabbis the foreground for home Sedarim.

Both events include dinner, drinks and dessert. For more details or to RSVP, call 972-473-7718 or emailreceptionist@anshaitorah.org.

Congregation Beth Torah offering Chocolate Hebrew course

Congregation Beth Torah is offering a new session of Chocolate Hebrew, the innovative crash course in reading Hebrew, beginning Saturday night, March 30.

Chocolate Hebrew, which is open to the community, uses a nonthreatening, fun and multisensory approach to take the mystery out of the Hebrew alphabet in just 13 hours of classes over two weeks. It is taught by Ruth Precker, the only teacher in Texas trained and authorized to teach the course.

The cost is $200. For more information, call Beth Torah at 972-234-1542 or log on to www.hebrewdallas.com.

